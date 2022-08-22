Read full article on original website
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Ethereum (ETH) Are The Top Picks Of Crypto Enthusiasts
Together, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have a larger market cap than Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), Stellar (XLM), and Tron combined. What makes these digital assets stand so far above the heads of their competitors?. Actually, Bitcoin and Ethereum each have their...
Tron Uses Nearly 100% Less Energy Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Study Shows
Tron beats top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in the energy saving department, new research shows. Web3 has gained a very poor reputation in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development. This is mostly attributable to blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin, whose protocols demand enormous amounts of energy. Recent study...
Proof-of-Stake-powered Cryptocurrency COSMOS Launches on 1xBit
Press Release: COSMOS is taking crypto betting into the future: convenient, scalable, and lucrative. 22nd August 2022, Limassol, Cyprus — COSMOS has become the latest cryptocurrency to join the 1xBit family, bringing convenience in crypto betting one step further. With speedy transactions, easy-to-use software, and inter-blockchain communication, COSMOS is about to revolutionize the already groundbreaking betting on 1xBit, and lead crypto gambling into the future.
10 Crypto Trailblazers to Watch in the 2020s
The cryptocurrency industry has come a long way since a pseudonymous genius known as Satoshi authored the Bitcoin whitepaper, changing the world as we know it forevermore. And if you thought the 2010s were a crazy decade, the 2020s are set to be even wilder. From dipping below $4k in...
Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key To Leveling Up Aspiring Traders
In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
Bitcoin Superfan, Anti-Virus Software Pioneer John McAfee Is Still Alive, Ex-Girlfriend Claims
Notorious Bitcoin proponent John McAfee could be hiding in some underground residence, or a secluded island and away from public view. He could still be alive. Samantha Herrera, the former girlfriend of McAfee – who is well-known for developing an anti-virus software in his name – claims he did not perish behind bars but escaped and is now living in the United States.
What is the future of Carlossy Caterpillar and Chainlink in this Crypto Winter?
Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance since 2009 due to their quick, safe, and permissionless transactions. This article outlines how Carlossy Caterpillar differs from Chainlink (LINK) and is building its community. It will also review the two tokens and their applications. Chainlink provides a decentralized oracle platform for smart contracts on any...
How Close Is Cardano To The Vasil Hard Fork?
Cardano has been slowly moving towards the Vasil hard fork for a couple of months now. The upgrade has, however, gone the way of the Ethereum Merge as it has now been postponed twice. Founder Charles Hoskinson attributes the delays to bugs found in the code and the team taking time out to make sure that the code is working properly. Now that that has been resolved, the Vasil hard fork moves into view for all involved.
How Anonymous Is Crypto? The Answer Might Surprise You: Bitcoin and PrivaCrip
For a long time now, it has been widely accepted that crypto transactions, especially the ones made on the Bitcoin network, are 100% anonymous. While this is indeed a valid claim, some pitfalls come with it, and they are more substantial than you think. To exemplify what I mean, I would like to refer to a research study by Qatar University.
Top Crypto Gems To Add To Your Portfolio – Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), and Keninah Concord (KEN)
The cryptocurrency market is a constantly evolving space. You need to stay up to date with information to make the most of it. This piece will reveal crypto tokens that could potentially be a part of every trader’s portfolio – Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), and Keninah Concord (KEN).
3 Metrics Signal Crypto Bloodbath May not Be Over – Tokens Set to Run in the Opposite Direction
Since Bitcoin reached its all-time high in November 2021, it has crashed by 73% and dragged the rest of the crypto market with it. A few signs show that the crypto crash hasn’t reached the bottom, but the good news is that some coins are indicating a potential price pump.
By The Numbers: Why This Bitcoin Bear Market Is On Pace With Its Worst
Crashing from an all-time high at around $69,000, Bitcoin has lost over 70% of its value since November 2021. New data reveals that BTC’s price might have entered one of its worst bear markets since its inception, as the cryptocurrency loses critical levels and remains trading in the red on high timeframes.
Bitcoin Sinks Below Realized Price, Bear Not Over Yet Afterall?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin price has now once again dipped below the realized price, suggesting the bear market may not be over afterall. Bitcoin Earlier Broke Above Realized Price, But Has Now Fallen Back Again. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC price has...
Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth.
The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year, this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake framework.
Start Earning Through DeFi Earth with OneRing’s EVM Beta Launch: A Complete Guide
OneRing’s EVM beta is about to launch! The team’s ambitious plan to chart the maps of DeFi earth and bring aggregated stablecoin yield optimization to its users with one easy click is in full swing. OneRIng’s Solana dApp has already seen terrific success, with users earning 30%+ in APY on all their stablecoins, without having to find the best rates for themselves or do the legwork in placing them in pools.
Ways to Generate Passive Income on the Blockchain: Smart Pools on Metalswap
Investment opportunities in the crypto industry are becoming more diversified. From its foundations a little over a decade ago until now, decentralized finance has come a long way, replacing an exclusionary and insecure orthodox system, with a new decentralized economic system facilitating peer-to-peer transactions. With the growth of DeFi, the...
Celsius Drags Custody Provider To Court Over $17 Million In Crypto
Celsius has been one of the most prominent crypto companies to crash in the recent bear market. The crypto lender had been caught in the crossfire of the LUNA crash and was eventually unable to pay users their deposited funds after making some bad bets. Now, as the company continues to go through the motions of liquidation proceedings, it has dragged a crypto custody provider over millions of dollars in crypto that it owes.
Crypto News Today – Can Immunicorn Overtake Ethereum?
The basic premise for making a profit in cryptocurrencies is to buy cheap and sell high. There is no certain pattern for this approach other than to purchase reliable projects during their presale. The presale pricing for every project is the lowest possible entrance point, and you have the potential to benefit beyond anybody who did not participate in the presale.
NFT Exchange SudoRare Rug Pull $800,000 Hours After Launch, Goes Offline
On Tuesday, NFT exchange SudoRare defrauded users of around $820,000 in different crypto currencies. Prior to pulling the rug and shutting down its website and its associated social media profiles, SudoRare had only been operational for six hours. SudoRare Stole $820,000. Before erasing the project’s online presence on Tuesday, the...
Bitcoin Total Exchange Flows At Multi-Year Lows As Interest In BTC Remains Low
Data shows the total Bitcoin inflows and outflows on exchanges have gone down in recent weeks as the general interest in the crypto remains low. Bitcoin Total Exchange Flows Are Now At Multi-Year Lows. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, activity on exchanges has dropped to levels not...
