In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO