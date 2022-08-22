Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Spirit Halloween Opens Second Pop-Up Location in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn.–Spirit Halloween is getting ready for spooky season. It just opened a second location in the Miller Hill shopping district. Owners took advantage of the former Bed Bath and Beyond site and filled it with all things Halloween. To some, August may seem a bit soon for skeletons...
FOX 21 Online
Budget-Friendly School Shopping Option for Children
DULUTH, Minn. — Back-to-school expenses can add up fast. If you’re buying on a budget this year, a Duluth shop can help fill the little ones’ closet with discounted items. Once Upon a Child has been a sustainable shopping option in Duluth for the last five years,...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: ‘Life Parade’ Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Band members from Life Parade performed live in studio Wednesday. Check out three songs in the videos above and below, and check them out on Facebook.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Chisholm, Superior, Duluth
CHISHOLM, MN -- The Kiwanis $15k Raffle is just around the corner and the stakes are high. Winners have the chance to take home some big prizes. On Sept. 7, Valentini’s Supper Club on Lake Street will announce the winners of the raffle. Tickets are $100 each and are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
FOX 21 Online
Great Outdoors: Slackline Gathering
DULUTH, Minn. – Every Tuesday evening during the summer, Duluth slackline gatherings are held at Leif Erickson Park. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us to there.
Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details
The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out This “Floating” House Up For Sale Soon in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house coming to the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance Talks ‘Light Duluth Teal Gala’ Sept. 24
DULUTH, Minn. – Kristine Greer, board chair of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the northland next month, as September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Several Duluth landmarks will light up in teal Sept. 23 and 24, including the DECC, Radisson...
cbs3duluth.com
Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Beginning in April there will be “Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces” across Duluth. It’s somewhere those experiencing homelessness will be able to set up a tent or park a vehicle for a temporary stay. “We just don’t have enough capacity within Duluth...
A Popular Duluth Business Is Discontinuing Their DVD Selection
Never have I felt as old as I do now, due to a popular Northland Business discontinuing their DVD selection. I grew up in a movie-loving family and every Friday, we would go to the local video rental store and rent some movies for the weekend. It was a routine family outing that I will never forget and I honestly miss those days. Don't get me wrong, it is so easy to find a movie these days with all the streaming services, but nothing beats looking forward to those family Friday night outings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
DFD Participates in Fill a Boot Campaign
DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Fire Department hit the streets to collect donations for the Fill a Boot campaign. Fill the Boot is a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Every year since 1954, fire departments across the nation have taken the time to hold boots on street corners in support of the cause. Dollars raised go toward finding effective treatments and therapies for those with the neuromuscular disease.
cbs3duluth.com
Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
Northland FAN 106.5
Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season
This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
B105
Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake
Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
Bus Driver Taking Kids to YMCA Camp Near Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
FOX 21 Online
Bulldog Welcome Week Comes Back For Another Year
DULUTH, Minn.– It’s the first day of freshman welcome week over at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and students started the festivities by moving back to campus. After parents and students rush to drop their things off at their new dorms, they were able to make their way to UMD’s Kirby Student Center for their annual Bulldog Bash. An event that incoming freshman say helps them branch out to make new connections, and simply gets them comfortable before classes begin.
FOX 21 Online
Construction kicks off on YWCA Early Childhood Center
DULUTH, Minn. – Construction kicked off Monday on the Early Childhood Center in West Duluth. The YWCA center has four classrooms and serves kids for a six week session up until they start their first day of kindergarten. The center also has seven efficiency apartments for teen moms, and offers help in managing their situation and furthering their education.
Comments / 0