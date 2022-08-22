ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Independents, others

ALGONAC (2-7, 1-6 Blue Water Area) Algonac won its first game last season convincingly over Warren Lincoln, but dropped seven of its last eight to end the season. Six of those losses were by at least 31 points. Former coach John Loper left for Marine City in the offseason. ALMONT...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

A look at the top games for the 2022 high school football regular season

David Goricki of The Detroit News runs down his top games to watch for the 2022 high school football season (games listed chronologically). NO. 17 MACOMB DAKOTA VS. NO. 15 BIRMINGHAM BROTHER RICE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY, AT WAYNE STATE. Brother Rice defeated Dakota, 34-21, in the season opener last year...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2022 high school football preview: Downriver League

WOODHAVEN (9-2, 7-1) Woodhaven's offense, led by star running back Devin Henry, is expected to be among the best in the league. With a more mobile starting quarterback in Dom Davis, Woodhaven appears to be shifting to a more run-first option offense. It should have no trouble gaining yards on the ground with 6-2, 275-pound lineman Isaac Perez leading the way up front. On defense, it's led by LB duo Nathan Blaszczak and Jacob Navarro. The two seniors, along with Tyler Dodd and Xavier Barnes, form what appears to be the league's best front seven. It looks to lean on the big boys up front, especially with all the inexperience they have in the secondary.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Education
City
Canton, MI
Belleville, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Belleville, MI
City
Northville, MI
City
Salem Township, MI
City
Plymouth, MI
City
Livonia, MI
Dearborn, MI
Sports
City
Rochester, MI
Belleville, MI
Sports
965thecave.com

Lenawee Football 2022 Preview: The SEC and Cascades

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County football is days away, and this past weekend local coaches talked with the Cave staff at the 2022 preview about their teams. Two area teams participate in the Southeastern Conference, Adrian and Tecumseh. The Maples are being led by first year head coach, but long-time teacher in the district, Joel Przygodski…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#East Division#Western
Detroit News

Longtime assistant Tholl succeeds Hutchins as Michigan softball coach

Just more than an hour after legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor. Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named Michigan softball's fourth head coach. "The greatest honor of my...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying

Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
DETROIT, MI
College Football News

Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit

Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit

Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy