3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Independents, others
ALGONAC (2-7, 1-6 Blue Water Area) Algonac won its first game last season convincingly over Warren Lincoln, but dropped seven of its last eight to end the season. Six of those losses were by at least 31 points. Former coach John Loper left for Marine City in the offseason. ALMONT...
Detroit News
A look at the top games for the 2022 high school football regular season
David Goricki of The Detroit News runs down his top games to watch for the 2022 high school football season (games listed chronologically). NO. 17 MACOMB DAKOTA VS. NO. 15 BIRMINGHAM BROTHER RICE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY, AT WAYNE STATE. Brother Rice defeated Dakota, 34-21, in the season opener last year...
Detroit News
2022 high school football preview: Downriver League
WOODHAVEN (9-2, 7-1) Woodhaven's offense, led by star running back Devin Henry, is expected to be among the best in the league. With a more mobile starting quarterback in Dom Davis, Woodhaven appears to be shifting to a more run-first option offense. It should have no trouble gaining yards on the ground with 6-2, 275-pound lineman Isaac Perez leading the way up front. On defense, it's led by LB duo Nathan Blaszczak and Jacob Navarro. The two seniors, along with Tyler Dodd and Xavier Barnes, form what appears to be the league's best front seven. It looks to lean on the big boys up front, especially with all the inexperience they have in the secondary.
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football players ranked 1-50 for 2022, plus more to watch
Here are players ranked 21-50 by The Detroit News for the 2022 high school football season. Go through the gallery for players 1-20. ► 21. Kenny Merrieweather, 6-3, 235, Sr., DE, Detroit King: Merrieweather, an Iowa commit, had 39 tackles, six sacks, an INT and a TD in the state title game.
Detroit News
Detroit News top players: No. 2 Bryce Underwood expects passes will pack more punch
Bryce Underwood accomplished what few quarterbacks have before him, leading his team to a state championship as a freshman. Underwood had so much fun helping Belleville lift its first Division 1 state championship trophy in program history last November at Ford Field that he wants to do it all over again.
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football team: Belleville restocks for state title defense
Belleville reached its goal of winning its first state championship in program history when it earned a 55-33 win over Rochester Adams in the Division 1 title game at Ford Field. It was then that freshman phenom Bryce Underwood threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns to close out a...
Detroit News
Detroit News top player: King QB Dante Moore poised to cap 'great ride' with another title
Dante Moore is one of those rare players who received scholarship offers before even stepping in high school at Detroit King, including one he received while in seventh grade from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. And, while Moore doesn’t have the family name like Arch Manning, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning...
965thecave.com
Lenawee Football 2022 Preview: The SEC and Cascades
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County football is days away, and this past weekend local coaches talked with the Cave staff at the 2022 preview about their teams. Two area teams participate in the Southeastern Conference, Adrian and Tecumseh. The Maples are being led by first year head coach, but long-time teacher in the district, Joel Przygodski…
Detroit News
Longtime assistant Tholl succeeds Hutchins as Michigan softball coach
Just more than an hour after legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor. Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named Michigan softball's fourth head coach. "The greatest honor of my...
Detroit News
'She's retiring?': UM softball's Hutchins leaves as school's winningest coach in any sport
Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins realized during her career that while winning is important, molding and preparing the young women she coached for their futures was her greatest priority. Hutchins, 65, announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons, her 1,707 victories a record in the sport. She leaves as the...
Ex-Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, now at Jacksonville State, accuses first opponent of spying
Rich Rodriguez is back as a college football head coach for the first time since 2017, and he has already made headlines before his team’s first game. Rodriguez, the former Michigan head coach from 2008-10, was hired at Jacksonville State in November and accused his team’s first opponent, Stephen F. Austin, of spying leading up to their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
Emoni Bates officially transfers to Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced Tuesday that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. “I love my city and coming home to do something...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance
From horse-racing to high-end pop-ups
HometownLife.com
The Farmington A&W is back. And the old-school drive-in is now open all year.
Root beer is back flowing along Grand River in Farmington. After being closed the entire summer, the A&W drive-in at 30732 Grand River has opened under new ownership. Randy Hadid, a Farmington High School alumnus and Northville resident, recently acquired the drive-in. "It's excellent," he said. "We were kind of...
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
College Football News
Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
ClickOnDetroit.com
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit
Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
Michigan officials tweak subsidies for 4 big Dan Gilbert projects in Detroit
Development officials in Lansing approved changes Tuesday to state-level subsidies for four Dan Gilbert building projects in downtown Detroit, although kept the maximum possible amount of the $618 million in tax-capture subsidies the same. State officials with the quasi-governmental Michigan Strategic Fund voted for a request from Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, to tweak terms of a so-called Transformational Brownfield Plan of...
