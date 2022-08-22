TURLOCK -- A Turlock teenager was on life support Sunday after being pulled from a high school swimming pool over the weekend. The Modesto Bee reports that friends and family of the boy were saying their final goodbyes on Sunday.The teen was one of several students who entered the local high school's locked swimming complex late Friday night. When the boy didn't resurface, others in the group ran to find an athletic trainer who was still in the building following a football game. The trainer called 911, and police and fire crews responded, pulling the teenager from the bottom of the pool, which is 12 feet deep. Cat. Jason Bernard, of the Turlock Fire Department, said it took 22 minutes to get a pulse from the teenager. Due to the boy's size, crews couldn't use a mechanical compression device, and instead several crew members took turns performing manual CPR. Emergency crews brought the teenager to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Turlock is about 15 miles southeast of Modesto.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO