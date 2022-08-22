ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lathrop, CA

FOX40

Crews respond to plane down at McClellan Airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have responded to a plane down on McClellan Airfield at the McClellan Airport, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.  Metro Fire tweeted that the aircraft, Aero P28 lost power after take-off and had to return. Fire officials said the pilot was able to guide the plane in with no landing gear, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple fires burning in American River parkway

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lathrop, CA
Lathrop, CA
Lathrop, CA
Stockton, CA
CBS Sacramento

Small plane crashes at Nut Tree Airport near Vacaville; 2 people take to hospital

SOLANO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a small plane crash at the Nut Tree Airport near Vacaville late Wednesday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene around 11:20 a.m.At the scene, a small plane was found in a dirt embankment. Two people have been transported from the scene with minor injuries, deputies say. No property damage has been reported. FAA investigators are already at the scene, deputies say, and are investigating exactly what led up to the plane crashing. 
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Car found submerged in canal off I-5, no one located inside vehicle

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department.  At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the […]
ELK GROVE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vehicle Crash on Highway 4 Prompts County Hazmat Response

At approximately 7:50 am Tuesday, Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a rollover vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 4 near Contra Loma Blvd in Antioch. Upon arrival, crews located an overturned vehicle that was blocking the number 1 lane of traffic and some type of spill had occurred from a 35-gallon drum. County HAZMAT and CHP was dispatched to the incident. The driver of the vehicle self-extricated and sustained minor injuries.
ANTIOCH, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Vegetation Fire Near Mono Way and Tuolumne Road

Update at 4:55 p.m.: The fire, now called the Sullivan Fire, is located at two spots, one spot has been contained, and the second spot remains at a quarter of an acre with forward progress stopped. Original post at 4:45: p.m.: Sonora, CA– Air and ground resources are at the...
SONORA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Truck Accident on SR-12 in Stockton

Officials reported a truck accident with injuries on SR-12 in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Sunday, August 21, 2022. The big rig collision took place at approximately 12:40 p.m. on State Route 12 close to Tower Park Bridge, according to the Stockton Police Department. Details on the Truck...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Boy stabbed while trying to stop fight at Unity Park in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a 15-year-old Chavez High School student was stabbed while trying to stop a fight at Unity Park on Wednesday. According to police, a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m., and at some point during the fight, a 16-year-old girl was thrown to the ground, punched and kicked by […]
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]

STOCKTON, CA (August 23, 2022) – Saturday, a two-vehicle crash near Interstate 5 claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and injured another one. The crash happened at around 4:36 p.m. at the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road near Interstate 5. According to reports, two vehicles were speeding...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Turlock teen pulled from swimming pool on life support

TURLOCK -- A Turlock teenager was on life support Sunday after being pulled from a high school swimming pool over the weekend. The Modesto Bee reports that friends and family of the boy were saying their final goodbyes on Sunday.The teen was one of several students who entered the local high school's locked swimming complex late Friday night. When the boy didn't resurface, others in the group ran to find an athletic trainer who was still in the building following a football game. The trainer called 911, and police and fire crews responded, pulling the teenager from the bottom of the pool, which is 12 feet deep. Cat. Jason Bernard, of the Turlock Fire Department, said it took 22 minutes to get a pulse from the teenager. Due to the boy's size, crews couldn't use a mechanical compression device, and instead several crew members took turns performing manual CPR. Emergency crews brought the teenager to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Turlock is about 15 miles southeast of Modesto. 
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area

PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
PETALUMA, CA

