Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Crews respond to plane down at McClellan Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have responded to a plane down on McClellan Airfield at the McClellan Airport, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Metro Fire tweeted that the aircraft, Aero P28 lost power after take-off and had to return. Fire officials said the pilot was able to guide the plane in with no landing gear, […]
CBS News
Suspicious device found at midtown gas station turns out to be large firecracker
SACRAMENTO - Police say a suspicious device found at a midtown gas station Wednesday has been identified as a large firework. A gas station employee told CBS13 that he noticed the device near some propane tanks Wednesday and picked it up. Not sure what to do with the object, he put it on a table.
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
CBS News
Firefighters battle house fire in south Sacramento
The scene is along the 2500 block of Meadow Wood Circle. (Video provided by the Sacramento Fire Department)
Small plane crashes at Nut Tree Airport near Vacaville; 2 people take to hospital
SOLANO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a small plane crash at the Nut Tree Airport near Vacaville late Wednesday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene around 11:20 a.m.At the scene, a small plane was found in a dirt embankment. Two people have been transported from the scene with minor injuries, deputies say. No property damage has been reported. FAA investigators are already at the scene, deputies say, and are investigating exactly what led up to the plane crashing.
Car found submerged in canal off I-5, no one located inside vehicle
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was found submerged in a canal near Interstate 5 southwest of Elk Grove, according to the Consumes Fire Department. At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted crews were at the canal near Kestrel Road and Lambert Road. After units investigated the scene, the fire department said the […]
L.A. Weekly
Teen Dead, Another Hospitalized after Pursuit Crash on Tuolumne Street [Vallejo, CA]
VALLEJO, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday, a 17-year-old boy died, and a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries after a crash on Tuolumne Street. The accident took place on August 5th, at around 12:37 a.m., near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to reports, the 17-year-old...
eastcountytoday.net
Vehicle Crash on Highway 4 Prompts County Hazmat Response
At approximately 7:50 am Tuesday, Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a rollover vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 4 near Contra Loma Blvd in Antioch. Upon arrival, crews located an overturned vehicle that was blocking the number 1 lane of traffic and some type of spill had occurred from a 35-gallon drum. County HAZMAT and CHP was dispatched to the incident. The driver of the vehicle self-extricated and sustained minor injuries.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Merced County park
WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead and a second injured after an alleged gang-related shooting at a park in Merced County, according to the Merced Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say when they arrived at Winton Park Tuesday night they found a man dead and a second man was transported to a local hospital with […]
CBS News
At least 1 person seriously hurt after truck carrying beer collides with sedan near Stockton
STOCKTON -- At least one person suffered serious injuries Sunday when a semi truck collided with a car near Stockton. The Stockton Police Department says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 12 near Tower Park Bridge. The semi, which was carrying pallets of beer, slammed into a sedan.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vegetation Fire Near Mono Way and Tuolumne Road
Update at 4:55 p.m.: The fire, now called the Sullivan Fire, is located at two spots, one spot has been contained, and the second spot remains at a quarter of an acre with forward progress stopped. Original post at 4:45: p.m.: Sonora, CA– Air and ground resources are at the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Truck Accident on SR-12 in Stockton
Officials reported a truck accident with injuries on SR-12 in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Sunday, August 21, 2022. The big rig collision took place at approximately 12:40 p.m. on State Route 12 close to Tower Park Bridge, according to the Stockton Police Department. Details on the Truck...
Boy stabbed while trying to stop fight at Unity Park in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a 15-year-old Chavez High School student was stabbed while trying to stop a fight at Unity Park on Wednesday. According to police, a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m., and at some point during the fight, a 16-year-old girl was thrown to the ground, punched and kicked by […]
KCRA.com
Man experiencing homelessness jumps fence onto Stockton campus where deadly attack happened
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Unified School District officials on Wednesday confirmed a person broke into Stagg High School campus grounds where a girl was fatally stabbed months ago. (Previous coverage in the video player above) A person experiencing homelessness was able to make it inside Stagg High by jumping...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
STOCKTON, CA (August 23, 2022) – Saturday, a two-vehicle crash near Interstate 5 claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and injured another one. The crash happened at around 4:36 p.m. at the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road near Interstate 5. According to reports, two vehicles were speeding...
Turlock teen pulled from swimming pool on life support
TURLOCK -- A Turlock teenager was on life support Sunday after being pulled from a high school swimming pool over the weekend. The Modesto Bee reports that friends and family of the boy were saying their final goodbyes on Sunday.The teen was one of several students who entered the local high school's locked swimming complex late Friday night. When the boy didn't resurface, others in the group ran to find an athletic trainer who was still in the building following a football game. The trainer called 911, and police and fire crews responded, pulling the teenager from the bottom of the pool, which is 12 feet deep. Cat. Jason Bernard, of the Turlock Fire Department, said it took 22 minutes to get a pulse from the teenager. Due to the boy's size, crews couldn't use a mechanical compression device, and instead several crew members took turns performing manual CPR. Emergency crews brought the teenager to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Turlock is about 15 miles southeast of Modesto.
Southbound State Route 13 in Oakland reopens following deadly crash, CHP says
State Route 13 in Oakland reopened Wednesday following a deadly crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.
Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area
PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
