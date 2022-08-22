Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
SR-89 four car crash kills one person and injures two
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was...
1 injured in crash leaving car split in half
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 33-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital with critical injures after a car accident Saturday afternoon. The driver, in a beige Chevrolet Malibu, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" down Arden Way when it hit a power pole and ripped in half, according to police.
Car split in half during Sacramento car crash
SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Still Fire near Lake of the Pines prompts evacuations Saturday afternoon
This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. One residential structure has been destroyed, but evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire, though CAL FIRE firefighters and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office remain on scene with equipment at the vegetation fire off Wolf Road and Still Road near Lake of the Pines, according to a CAL FIRE NEU update on Facebook.
actionnewsnow.com
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:45 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - The Still Fire is now 20% contained and has burned 40 acres. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit confirmed that they had sent units to assist with the fire, but those units were told they could return home to Butte County while they were still on their way to the scene.
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ambulance rolls over in vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are currently investigating a vehicle versus ambulance crash that occurred on Thursday. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. Police said that the driver of the non-ambulance vehicle is at […]
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
Man hospitalized after crashing into ambulance in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A man is in the hospital after colliding with an ambulance in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on 14th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles – the ambulance and a sedan – were involved.The impact of the crash left the ambulance on its side, and the sedan had significant front-end damage. Police say there were two paramedics inside the ambulance; both weren't hurt in the crash.
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Still Fire 20% contained at 44 acres
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Still Fire forced mandatory evacuations for zones NCO-E397, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuation orders were lifted at 3:55 p.m. for all zones, according to the sheriff’s office. CAL FIRE reported at around 3:15 p.m. that the fire is 20% contained and forward progress has been stopped. […]
Body of missing Yuba County man possibly found in overturned car
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday that they may have found the body of a missing man and their vehicle. Joseph Kearns, 58, of Brownsville has been missing since June 18, according to the sheriff’s department, he was reported missing on July 6. The sheriff’s department said that […]
actionnewsnow.com
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempt to escape arrest, disobeyed court order, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 4. Luis David Huerta, 27, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an officer in the 3200 block...
Police ‘believe’ body found by dive team that of Kiely Rodni
The dive team said a car with Rodni's body inside was found in Prosser Lake. Police have not yet confirmed that Rodni's body has been located.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested with guns behind Oroville church/daycare facility
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department has issued information about an arrest that occurred Friday morning at 1st United Methodist Church on Acacia Ave. At approximately 9:45 a.m. officers said they received a report about a man with a gun near the back of the church property. Officers noted that a day care was in session at the church at the time.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man
Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
Comments / 0