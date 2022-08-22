ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman had never resurfaced after going underwater.

When crews arrived, they started searching for the woman until she was found at 5:45 p.m. and pulled from the water. Officials say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released by authorities at this time.

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
KGET

Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

One dead, one wounded in shooting in Merced County

WINTON, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a taco truck in Winton Tuesday afternoon. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Dr. and Walnut Ave. When deputies arrived at the taco...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMJ

State Terminates Lease With Ft. Washington Beach Campground

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn’t been paid...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
SELMA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man In Serious Condition After Rollover Crash In Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KMJFOX26) — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Hanford, according to authorities. The Hanford Fire Department was called out to Grangeville Boulevard, about a quarter mile east of 9 1/4 Avenue, for a car accident. When firefighters arrived, they found a man pinned...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two people killed in Watsonville plane crash identified as Merced County residents

Two of the three people killed when two planes collided in midair over a Watsonville airport have been identified as Merced County residents, according to authorities. According to a Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office news release, 75-year-old Carl Kruppa and 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa, both of Winton, along with 32-year-old Stuart Camenson of Santa Cruz, were killed in the collision.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

