NYC man, 64, beaten with rock in subway attack, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A 64-year-old New York man was hospitalized after being attacked by a stranger with a rock on a subway platform in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

Intazar Dar told WABC-TV that he was on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. when he was jumped on the Avenue H platform, just one block from his home.

According to WPIX, the two men argued before the physical attack, and the suspect remained at large Sunday night.

Dar told WABC that his late-night shift as a security guard in Lower Manhattan forced him to take the Q train home, and that’s when he noticed an angry man mumbling loudly and pacing in the subway car.

Dar said that he exited the train quickly at the Avenue H stop, but the man followed him out, jumped onto the tracks, grabbed a rock and punched him in the face before striking him in the head about four times with the rock, the TV station reported.

The attacker, who fled the subway station, is believed to be in his 30s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, WPIX reported.

Dar told WABC that Saturday morning was the first time he ever saw the suspect, despite having followed the same commuting routine for two years.

“This is the first time it’s happened in my life in New York City, but now I’m scared,” he said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

