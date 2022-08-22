ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Borrow Lend DeFi: Interest Protocol Partners with Chainlink

Interest Protocol, a borrow/lend protocol launched in June 2022, has announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink Labs. Interest Protocol previously incorporated Chainlink Price feeds for data. Interest Protocol states that it is integrating Chainlink Keepers to help automate smart contract functions. Chainlink Proof of Reserves (PoR) is said to provide...
CREDITS & LOANS
Web3 Venture Studio SuperLayer Establishes $25M Fund Led by Polygon

Web3 venture studio SuperLayer is announcing a $25 million fund “led by anchor investor and strategic partner Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3.”. SuperLayer is “a Web3 venture studio founded by early pioneers in blockchain, gaming, and social tokens who are applying their proven expertise to...
BUSINESS
Michael Shaulov: Co-founder and CEO at Fireblocks Explains Why DeFi Is the Future

In a recent interview, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks– a digital asset and crypto technology provider – offered his insights into what’s happening now with DeFi, banking, and Web3. Fireblocks, which claims to be the #1 provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, advocates...
ECONOMY
