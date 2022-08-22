Effective: 2022-08-22 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kaufman; Van Zandt The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Kaufman County in north central Texas Southwestern Van Zandt County in north central Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesquite, Seagoville, Kaufman, Mabank, Crandall, Combine, Seven Points, Kemp, Grays Prairie, Cottonwood, Purtis Creek State Park, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City and Rosser. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO