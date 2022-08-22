Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Madison; Tensas FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Madison, and Tensas Parishes. In Mississippi, Adams, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin MS, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Warren, and Yazoo Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain will develop and move across the Watch area today. Additional rainfall on already saturated ground will quickly run off and could lead to additional flooding. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood

