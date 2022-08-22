Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Madison, Tensas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Madison; Tensas FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Madison, and Tensas Parishes. In Mississippi, Adams, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin MS, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Warren, and Yazoo Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain will develop and move across the Watch area today. Additional rainfall on already saturated ground will quickly run off and could lead to additional flooding. - www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 07:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity affecting Franklin Parish. For the Lower Ouachita...including Alto, Fort Necessity, Tendal, Newlight, Como, Clayton, Jonesville L&D, Acme...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 49.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 52.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 50.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Boeuf River Fort Necessit 50.0 49.7 Thu 6 am CDT 52.0 51.8 50.5
