Perspective: The vandals who desecrated Latter-day Saint chapels are wrong — abuse is not welcome here

By Jennifer Roach, Lynn Chapman,
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Antoinette Valdez
3d ago

I’d say those words came from VICTIMS/ SURVIVORS — “ START BY BELIEVING “ is what Utah says they do when it comes to Victims disclosing. I’d say these are Victims who are TIRED OF BEING SILENCED! #UTAHSTEPITUP #WOMANandCHILDREN #AreNotForYourPleasureOnly

Ralph Hernandez
3d ago

SIGNS OF THE TIMES!!!! Satan Is Working HARD on the weak Souls who Don’t/Won’t Listen to Holy Promptings! 😱😢😖🥺THINGS WILL GET MUCH WORSE!!!!😢🙏😖🥺😳😢🙏

Micheal Blakesley
2d ago

I blame the parents for not teaching them right from wrong and it is going to happen again. when they are finally caught then the parents need to be held accountable for their actions or not doing their job as parents

