JWill's 3 takes: Could Western & Southern Open leave Cincinnati?

By Jason Williams, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Great response from the first week of my three takes feature, which will include observations/analysis/news items/reader feedback throughout the week on Cincinnati.com. Email your questions and comments to jwilliams@enquirer.com. Let's get Week 2 rolling.

1. Western & Southern Open: Where you gonna go?

The Western & Southern Open, which concluded Sunday, has a new out-of-town owner. The move has some Greater Cincinnati influencers nervous about the W&S Open’s long-term future – and understandably so.

Outside ownership is always a threat to moving a company, professional sports franchise or event.

South Carolina billionaire Ben Navarro announced Aug. 12 that his Charleston-based firm, Beemok Capital, had bought the tournament from the U.S. Tennis Association, which has a local group running the W&S Open.

Navarro hasn’t done any media interviews discussing his intentions for the W&S Open. His company did not return my email request seeking an interview with Navarro.

Speculation about the W&S Open’s future is running rampant in the tennis community, including that Navarro could move it to Charleston. He recently poured $50 million into renovating Charleston’s tennis stadium, which Navarro owns in addition to the annual Charleston Open women's tournament.

The W&S Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1,000 men’s global tournaments, considered just one step below the Grand Slam events. The weeklong W&S Open in Mason typically draws around 200,000 fans from across the globe. Fans from 30 countries bought tickets this year, tournament officials told me.

The tournament has been in Greater Cincinnati since 1899, and it would stink to lose what some in the business community calls our “fourth major league sport.” It’s a great people-watching event, draws the best players in the world, reportedly has a $70 million regional economic impact and makes us unique in the sports landscape among peer cities.

The W&S Open probably isn’t going anywhere soon, based on conversations with tennis and business leaders. Logistically, it’s hard to quickly move an event that requires a large footprint. The W&S Open uses 90 acres for the Lindner Family Tennis Center and adjacent parking.

Western & Southern is under contract as the title sponsor through 2024. W&S CEO John Barrett, a Cincinnati blueblood, will fight to keep the tournament here. The W&S Open’s lease runs out at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in 2029. I wouldn't be surprised if the tournament leaves Greater Cincinnati for Charleston or a bigger market (Chicago?) in the next five years.

Would you be upset if the tournament left town?

2. Coming soon: Riverfront Stadium film

Walks will haunt, but memories of Riverfront Stadium (and its Jumbotron animation) never will.

Local filmmaker Cam Miller will premiere his latest project, “Riverfront Remembered,” at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

The 30-minute film about the erstwhile big, ballpark by the river will be shown in the hall of fame’s theater. Miller, also a historian who does work for the Reds HOF, will hold a Q&A session and then lead a brief walking tour of old Riverfront Stadium markers around The Banks.

Tickets are $10 and include a Dave Concepción bobblehead. To purchase tickets, go to MLB.tickets.com.

3. Cincinnati high school football: Community connector

I've found myself getting more excited for high school football season the recent years. I live in Wyoming and love going to Cowboys games. Why is that? My two sons are in elementary school. I didn't grow up here, so I have no alumni love or loyalty for Wyoming High.

As I sat in the home stands with friends and family during Wyoming's season-opener on Friday, I realized why prep football is such a big deal to Greater Cincinnatians: It bonds our communities unlike maybe anything else. That's not unique to Greater Cincinnati or Ohio, but Wyoming games have helped me to strengthen relationships with my neighborhood friends.

We look forward to pregaming at someone's house before walking together to Bob Lewis Stadium. It's simple but special, and it's something I never experienced growing up on a farm in rural Southeast Ohio. My high school was 9 miles from home.

Is your local high school football team a community-connector for you, too?

Contact sports columnist Jason Williams by email at jwilliams@enquirer.com and Twitter @jwilliamscincy.

