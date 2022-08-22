Hippo jerseys and $2 beer: Here's what the Cincinnati Cyclones have in store this season

The Cincinnati Cyclones have a lot of fun things planned for fans this upcoming season.

The Queen City's pro hockey team starts its 2022-23 campaign in October, with its first home game at the Heritage Bank Center taking place Oct. 29.

Discounts on beer and food, like $2 beer nights and 5-1-3 Fridays with $5 craft draft beers, $1 popcorn and $3 cheeseburgers, return this season. Promotional events such as Shutout the Hate, New Year's Eve indoor fireworks, Throwback Night/Teddy Bear Toss, Cyclones Fight Cancer and Fan Appreciation are also slated to return.

In partnership with the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and in celebration of Hippo Cove's newest adorable addition, Fritz, the Cyclones will wear special "hippo jerseys" for their game on March 4, and they will be called the Cincinnati Hippos that night. Specialty jerseys, including the hippo jerseys, will be available for auction after select games.

Fans can also get their hands on T-shirts, ice cream bowls, kids jerseys, snow globes and more with giveaways throughout the season.

Home games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise. Head to cycloneshockey.com to purchase tickets, and check out the season's promotional schedule below.

Cincinnati Cyclones promotional schedule for 2022/23