Read full article on original website
Related
Ice Age human footprints found in Utah desert, thanks to a chance glance out of a moving car: "Lost oasis"
Footprints laid down by Ice Age hunter-gatherers and recently discovered in a Utah desert are shedding new light on North America's earliest human inhabitants. Dozens of fossilized prints found in dried-up riverbeds in Utah reveal more details about how the continent's original occupants lived more than 12,000 years ago — just as the frozen planet was starting to thaw.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Why Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising Again
The Las Vegas Valley has seen one of the wettest monsoon seasons in decades.
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Georgia.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Georgia. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Georgia.
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
natureworldnews.com
30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas
Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
It’s 9 feet tall, reeks of rotting flesh, and it’s appearing in Silicon Valley for the first time
A Titan Arum, commonly known as a corpse flower, is expected to bloom any day now for the first time in San Jose State University’s Biology Department tropical greenhouse, university officials said. The 9-foot-tall plant, named Terry Titan, is expected to bloom sometime by Tuesday, staying open for only...
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado Asks Anglers to Catch and Keep as Many Fish as Possible Before Two Reservoirs Dry Up
Late last month, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department announced emergency public fish salvages for two reservoirs located on the state’s eastern plains. Fisheries managers expect Jumbo and Queens Reservoirs to dry up completely in the near future, and they are hoping the public can harvest as many fish as possible before that happens.
Teenager Gored by Huge Bison in South Dakota State Park
A British teenager who was hiking in Custer State Park was gored by a bison, leaving her partially paralyzed from the knee down.
What does poison hemlock look like? How to spot one of America's deadliest plants
Be ready to identify poison hemlock, one of North America's "deadliest" plants, which boasts beautiful white flowers and grows throughout the U.S.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
CNET
Newly Discovered Armored Dinosaur Species Found in Argentina
A team of paleontologists has discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species in Argentina, as reported Sunday by Science Alert. The researchers predict this dinosaur came from the Cretaceous period, the last era of dinosaurs, and it roamed the Earth between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
Is that a facehugger?! How the monster from Alien turned up in the Gulf of Mexico
Name: Bathynomus yucatanensis. Yikes! What the hell is that? Can we do this properly, the Pass notes way?. Sorry. Age: Somewhere near the 160m year mark. From fossil records, that’s how long giant isopods are calculated to have been around. Isopod? It’s a type of crustacean. And bathynomus...
Comments / 0