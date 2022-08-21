ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Ice Age human footprints found in Utah desert, thanks to a chance glance out of a moving car: "Lost oasis"

Footprints laid down by Ice Age hunter-gatherers and recently discovered in a Utah desert are shedding new light on North America's earliest human inhabitants. Dozens of fossilized prints found in dried-up riverbeds in Utah reveal more details about how the continent's original occupants lived more than 12,000 years ago — just as the frozen planet was starting to thaw.
natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
CNET

Newly Discovered Armored Dinosaur Species Found in Argentina

A team of paleontologists has discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species in Argentina, as reported Sunday by Science Alert. The researchers predict this dinosaur came from the Cretaceous period, the last era of dinosaurs, and it roamed the Earth between 97 million and 94 million years ago.
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
