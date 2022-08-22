'Healing circle' held for 3 men killed in hit and run at Jeffrey Pub in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning. Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, shot four times on Chicago's South Side early Thursday
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was walking outside Thursday morning in Bronzeville when gunfire broke out, and he was struck. The victim was hit twice in the arm and twice in the leg while in the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave around 1:57 a.m. The victim was taken to...
WGNtv.com
Slain 18-year-old was member of St. Sabina’s ‘Strong Futures’ program
CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger is sick and tired of losing another member of St. Sabina’s Strong Futures program after an 18-year-old was gunned down Tuesday on the South Side. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is...
Man stabbed to death near Chicago's Mag Mile identified, his girlfriend speaks out
CHICAGO - A murder along Chicago's Michigan Avenue apparently followed a road rage incident Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. His long-time girlfriend says he was in route to pick her up from work. Walker was well known for his mobile detailing business and special...
fox32chicago.com
1 arrested after 2 men exchange gunfire on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night. Around 6:57 p.m., police say a 33-year-old offender approached a 33-year-old victim in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim then pulled out his own weapon...
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed, another wounded in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO - Two women were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. when someone started shooting at them in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said. The 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and...
Man stabbed to death in road rage incident near Mag Mile, Chicago police say
Family has identified the man who was fatally stabbed in the neck near the Mag Mile as Jeremy Walker, a 36-year-old father who worked as a food delivery driver.
fox32chicago.com
Tow truck crashes into car, injuring driver in the South Loop
CHICAGO - A woman was injured after a tow truck crashed into her car Wednesday night in the South Loop neighborhood. The truck was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Road and "failed to obey a traffic signal," striking a Kia around 11:37 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Clark Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Transit detectives ask for help finding Blue Line pick pocketers
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals suspected of pick pocketing on the CTA Blue Line in the Loop. The suspects allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse as she boarded the train on Aug. 17 at 4:45 p.m. at 100 West Monroe Street.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
fox32chicago.com
4 shot in drive-by outside Schurz High School on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Four teens were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police. The group was in the patio area of the shop in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents of recent vehicle thefts on city's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts that have occurred this month in Englewood. In each incident, a victim parked their vehicle, and then discovered it missing the same or following day. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 6500 block of...
fox32chicago.com
New affordable apartment complex being built on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Sweet home, Chicago. On Monday, city leaders broke ground on a new apartment complex in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. With nearly $40 million in city support, this is the first of more than 10 major construction projects as part of the city's INVEST South/West Initiative. Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
4 people shot outside Chicago high school
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Police responded to a shooting outside Carl Schurz High School, at 3601 N Milwaukee Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, at least four people were shot across the street from the school around 2:45 p.m., about 10 minutes before class was let out. A 15-year-old boy was […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn businesses about early morning burglaries in South Loop
CHICAGO - Detectives from Area Three are alerting businesses about two recently reported burglaries in the Loop and South Loop. Both incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning in August. Police say, the offender forcefully entered into the businesses by breaking a front/side glass window before taking property...
Man fatally stabbed in neck near Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say
A man was fatally stabbed in the neck on near the Magnificent Mile Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old shot while walking in Morgan Park Tuesday night
CHICAGO - A man,19, was walking outside Tuesday night in the 11300 block of South Throop Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder and was treated by Chicago Fire Department at the scene in Morgan Park around 10:22 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
