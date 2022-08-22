ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: 2022 Lady Vols' soccer home opener versus SMU

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnLyn_0hQ3ZLG400

Tennessee came from behind to salvage a draw in its home opener Sunday at Regal Soccer Stadium.

The No. 11 Lady Vols (0-1-1) tied No. 23 SMU, 1-1, before an announced crowd of 975.

The Mustangs (1-0-1) scored first when Peyton Annen tallied in the 41st minute. Courtney Sebazco was credited with an assist on the first goal of the match.

The Lady Vols scored an equalizer midway through the second half. Jaida Thomas scored past SMU goalkeeper Samantha Estrada.

Hannah Zaluski assisted the game-tying goal for the Lady Vols.

Below are photos from Tennessee’s regular season home opener at Regal Soccer Stadium versus the Mustangs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mN01Q_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aziMp_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQfRH_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoF4Y_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE7kH_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObHv0_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fk3kb_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtmK2_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JDFW_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgqHi_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RrU5_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vuYw_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1LSA_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tEE4_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tz6J1_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrZIh_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZmGS_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHGWq_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOM6D_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDtIj_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSkK6_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ruw2d_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mevtM_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VbVy_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PV9so_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npdhK_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZwqz_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jojH_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhNWw_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3sNx_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKyrk_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PS2Ro_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItCgc_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlTLT_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UILqS_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bd2iL_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBBs9_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebnkr_0hQ3ZLG400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFhQH_0hQ3ZLG400

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener

Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Lady Vols#Salvage#College Soccer#College Sports#Regal Soccer Stadium
Smoky Mountain News

Lawsuit puts Ghost Town development in limbo

Just two weeks after a lawsuit was filed to dissolve Ghost Town in the Sky, LLC — the company that claims to be developing the former amusement park — attorneys representing the party wishing to keep it intact has filed to move the case to the state’s business court.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy