PHOTOS: 2022 Lady Vols' soccer home opener versus SMU

Tennessee came from behind to salvage a draw in its home opener Sunday at Regal Soccer Stadium.

The No. 11 Lady Vols (0-1-1) tied No. 23 SMU, 1-1, before an announced crowd of 975.

The Mustangs (1-0-1) scored first when Peyton Annen tallied in the 41st minute. Courtney Sebazco was credited with an assist on the first goal of the match.

The Lady Vols scored an equalizer midway through the second half. Jaida Thomas scored past SMU goalkeeper Samantha Estrada.

Hannah Zaluski assisted the game-tying goal for the Lady Vols.

Below are photos from Tennessee’s regular season home opener at Regal Soccer Stadium versus the Mustangs.