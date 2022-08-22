Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Ky. officers involved in deadly 2021 shooting awarded medals
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown officials say the investigation into a deadly shooting involving four offices in 2021 is over. The report from the commonwealth’s attorney says the four officers involved in the 2021 shooting at the Connector Road McDonald’s went above and beyond their responsibilities. Police Chief...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police ask Crime Stoppers for help in April 2021 murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A week in April of 2021 was a violent one in Lexington. Investigators worked on three separate murder investigations that week and according to the city’s website, all of them are unsolved. This week, Crime Stoppers reporter Kristen Pflum focused on the shooting death of Cyrus Davis.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Nurse accused of killing patient continued working at another Lexington hospital until arrest
WATCH | Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School. A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. WATCH | Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding. Updated: 8 hours...
wymt.com
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Sheriff: Pulaski County woman arrested, more than 120 grams of meth found
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff said a woman was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was carried out at her house. On Monday, detectives were investigating a suspected drug trafficker near Garnet Court. They said, during their investigation, they got enough information to request a search warrant.
2 crimes in one night: Pulaski deputies trying to catch a thief
Authorities in Pulaski County are asking for the public's help in catching an alleged pharmacy burglar.
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
WKYT 27
Fayette County judge calling for stricter gun measures
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington judge is calling for stricter gun measures. Chief Fayette Circut Court Judge Kimberly Bunnell said too many guns are on the streets and thinks some people guilty of gun violence are not serving enough time behind bars. “We have way too many shootings in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
WKYT 27
Downstairs neighbor killed after suspect fired AR-15 into floor, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a deadly Lexington shooting will go before a grand jury. Police say Keith Denton shot and killed 38-year-old Kadage Albert Byishim. The shooting happened on July 20 in the 300 block of Quinton Court. Police charged Denton with a number of things ranging...
WKYT 27
Bonuses for Lexington public safety workers aimed at retention
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington public safety departments are still struggling with staffing shortages, and vacancies continue to increase each month. But a new bonus payment might help some of the departments keep their current employees and gain some new ones. The bonuses would give current employees a total of...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/21: Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers; FEMA Officer Brett Howard
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Brett Howard. It’s been a challenging year for Lexington police. Homicides are on track to set a new record, which would break last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
harrodsburgherald.com
Locals Indicted On Drug And Child Endangerment Charges
Two local people have been indicted on drug and child endangerment charges. Last week, Ashley Brown, 28, and Henry Baker, 55, both of 584 Crozier Drive, were indicted on drug charges stemming from a May 22 drug bust. On that date, officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department searched the residence...
myq104.com
Smith Ridge Boating Mishap
Campbellsville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report of a boating accident near Smith Ridge Boat Ramp. Upon arrival, firefighters interviewed the reporting party reporting they heard some type of boat accident west of the loading ramp. A recon team was sent to access the situation while other personnel was launching other watercraft. Upon the arrival of the recon team, they found a bass boat approximately 30′ into the wood line with a male subject pinned underneath the upside-down boat. The patient was conscious and did have injuries. No other victims were on board. Crews extricated the patient from underneath the boat and started providing medical care, requesting Air Evac for a scenic flight. The patient was loaded on Marine 1 and was met with a CTCEMS paramedic assessing/treating the patient on the water and was transferred to the medic unit then Air Evac transported the patient to UL. Special operations crews then responded back to the accident location to search for a missing pet and mitigated a significant fuel leak on the watercraft. This is still under investigation by the Taylor County Sherriff Dept and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. No rescuers were injured during this rescue operation.
foxlexington.com
‘Locks for Addiction’ continues the fight against drugs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A fence adorned with locks is turning heads on Newtown Pike in Lexington. It may seem strange, but the message behind the spectacle is an important one. Known as “Locks for Addiction,” it has exploded in popularity since starting last year. The locks are...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
foxlexington.com
Man dies in motorcycle accident on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 47-year-old man was killed as a result of a collision on Wednesday in Lexington. Larry Spicer of Winchester was operating his motorcycle when he and a van were involved in a collision at the 400 block of East New Circle Road. Spicer was...
Comments / 1