Campbellsville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a report of a boating accident near Smith Ridge Boat Ramp. Upon arrival, firefighters interviewed the reporting party reporting they heard some type of boat accident west of the loading ramp. A recon team was sent to access the situation while other personnel was launching other watercraft. Upon the arrival of the recon team, they found a bass boat approximately 30′ into the wood line with a male subject pinned underneath the upside-down boat. The patient was conscious and did have injuries. No other victims were on board. Crews extricated the patient from underneath the boat and started providing medical care, requesting Air Evac for a scenic flight. The patient was loaded on Marine 1 and was met with a CTCEMS paramedic assessing/treating the patient on the water and was transferred to the medic unit then Air Evac transported the patient to UL. Special operations crews then responded back to the accident location to search for a missing pet and mitigated a significant fuel leak on the watercraft. This is still under investigation by the Taylor County Sherriff Dept and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. No rescuers were injured during this rescue operation.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO