ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Search for area man continues, Help us find Dimitri Perez

REAL COUNTY -- Brandi Pichardo says she wants nothing more than to find her 25-year-old son. Dimitri Perez. "It's been rough, it's been rough, " said Pichardo. Perez who lives in Leakey, about a hundred miles from San Antonio hasn't been seen since April 14, 2022. There have been several...
LEAKEY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Uvalde parents rally in Austin to up the age for AR-15 purchases

Families of the Uvalde shooting victims and march for our lives activists are gathering at the Texas State Capitol Saturday. They're rallying for stricter gun reform laws in the state, following that mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. Those families lost 19 children and two teachers in that...
UVALDE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Austin non-profit donates free bikes and helmets to Uvalde students

UVALDE, Texas – Operation Get Out handed out bikes and helmets to the Uvalde Community earlier Saturday morning. The organization funded over 800 bikes, helmets, and other gear for the kids in Uvalde at Winter Garden Produce. “Operation Get Out is a non-profit organization out of Austin, Texas that...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy