wymt.com
Plans announced to use $212.7 million for Eastern Ky. flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to spend more than $212 million in funding during the next six months to help flood-ravaged communities recover. It follows the governor’s call for a special legislative session to speed relief to Eastern Kentucky for the deadly flooding...
wymt.com
The Kentucky Wildlands accepting donations for Flood Relief Grant program
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program through September 21. The program aims to help families impacted by historic flooding nearly one month ago. “PRIDE has worked in these communities for 25 years, so our hearts were broken to see the...
wdrb.com
Devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky could drive farmers out of the region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last month's flooding throughout eastern Kentucky has been devastating for farmers in the region. Arch Sebastian, president of the Mountain Cattlemen's Association, worries some farmers will leave the region. Livestock and hay are two of the region's driving forces in agriculture, and flood water washed away...
spectrumnews1.com
WaterStep purifying tens of thousands of gallons of water for eastern Kentucky flood victims daily
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers with WaterStep in Louisville are busy working to provide clean water in eastern Kentucky following the devastating flooding there. WaterStep provides water purification tools in developing countries and in cases of war or disaster. The group has been sending shipments to Ukraine to aid in...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance
Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians suing mining companies, say coal companies made flooding worse
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 60 people that live on or near River Caney Road have filed a lawsuit against two coal mining companies in the area after the recent flooding that devastated the region. Many people who live near River Caney Road claimed they believe their homes were...
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Hiring Conservation Officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hiring soon to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 30. Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. To apply, visit personnel.ky.gov during the application period. The online application must be completed to be considered.
k105.com
Contractor hired to straighten Beehive Curve files for bankruptcy, cites up to $100 million in debt
The contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to straighten Beehive Curve has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. With mounting lawsuits and burdened by debt up to $100 million, owed to suppliers in multiple states, Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. filed for bankruptcy on July 1. The company has more than...
wymt.com
7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials said seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky. A statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties.
wymt.com
Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raises more than $1.4M for EKY flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction raised more than $1.4 million to help people and communities devastated by historic flooding in late July. The event auctioned rare, signed bottles and private barrel selections. All proceeds from the auction are going to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky...
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear announces federal funding for several EKY public transit services
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More than $3 million of federal funding is making its way to the Bluegrass State to help develop what state officials call a “robust public transit system”. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the funding Tuesday from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve infrastructure and transportation...
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
wymt.com
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Justin Skeens, Dir. Digital Storytelling Berea College
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been wondering where the July episode of Uniquely Kentucky has been, don’t worry, you didn’t miss a thing. We decided to hit the pause button out of respect to several major tragedies making the headlines in eastern Kentucky in June and July.
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
wvxu.org
In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold
Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
WTVQ
Kentucky historic site gets $180K to aid rehabilitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The National Park Service has awarded $180,000 to help with rehabilitation efforts at the Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a statement that the grant is a part of a program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
