Kentucky State

wymt.com

Plans announced to use $212.7 million for Eastern Ky. flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to spend more than $212 million in funding during the next six months to help flood-ravaged communities recover. It follows the governor’s call for a special legislative session to speed relief to Eastern Kentucky for the deadly flooding...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

The Kentucky Wildlands accepting donations for Flood Relief Grant program

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations are being accepted for The Kentucky Wildlands Flood Relief Grant program through September 21. The program aims to help families impacted by historic flooding nearly one month ago. “PRIDE has worked in these communities for 25 years, so our hearts were broken to see the...
SOMERSET, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
wkyufm.org

Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance

Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Hiring Conservation Officers

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hiring soon to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1 and will continue through Sept. 30. Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. To apply, visit personnel.ky.gov during the application period. The online application must be completed to be considered.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials said seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky. A statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raises more than $1.4M for EKY flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction raised more than $1.4 million to help people and communities devastated by historic flooding in late July. The event auctioned rare, signed bottles and private barrel selections. All proceeds from the auction are going to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
FRANKFORT, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
wvxu.org

In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold

Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
WTVQ

Kentucky historic site gets $180K to aid rehabilitation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The National Park Service has awarded $180,000 to help with rehabilitation efforts at the Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said in a statement that the grant is a part of a program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY

