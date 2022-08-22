Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Loss to Giants

Cincinnati is 0-2 in the preseason after Sunday's loss

The Bengals lost to the Giants 25-22 on Sunday night in New York. Here are our winners and losers from the matchup.

Winners

Dax Hill

The Bengals first round pick impressed once again on Sunday. For the second week in a row, Hill has looked like one of the best players on the field. The rookie got his first career interception. He also showed off his athleticism and closing speed, finishing with six tackles. So far, it’s looking like a great pick by the Bengals.

Cordell Volson

With Jackson Carman missing this game after a poor performance last week, Volson might be pulling away in the starting left guard race. He had one communication error that led to a sack, but other than that he had a very clean performance in both run and pass blocking.

Drue Chrisman

It’s unclear who is winning the battle for the punting job, but Chrisman had a nice showing on Sunday night. He averaged 48.3 yards-per-punt, including one inside the 20-yard line.

Clay Johnston

Johnston had a very nice game, tallying 20 total tackles and a sack. Johnston is fighting for a low end spot on the linebacker depth chart and his performance against New York certainly helps his chances of making the team.

Chris Evans

There likely wasn’t much competition to begin with, but after a great return last week and another this week, it seems like Evans has locked up the kick returner job. His 73-yard return on Sunday might have earned him that spot, but he still is battling Samaje Perine for the backup running job behind Joe Mixon.

Losers

D’Ante Smith

The second year offensive lineman had a rough start to the game on Sunday, getting called for three holding calls in the first quarter. His odds of making the roster still seem to be solid, but it’s still not what you want to see out of an offensive lineman. Hopefully he can rebound from it and be better against the Rams.

