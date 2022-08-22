Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Falters in non-save situation
Hendriks allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning Wednesday against the Orioles. The White Sox were likely looking to get Hendriks some work as he had pitched only 1.1 innings across the last seven days entering Wednesday's contest. As a result, he pitched in the ninth inning with a four-run lead and served up a two-run homer to the third batter he faced. Despite the stumble, Hendriks has held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 11 appearances. For the season Hendriks owns a 3.27 ERA and a 64:11 K:BB across 44 frames.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jose Siri: Cedes spot in outfield to Margot
Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. For the first time since he returned from the injured list Saturday, Manuel Margot is starting in center field, leaving no room in the lineup for Siri. If Margot gains traction in center alongside everyday corner outfielders David Peralta and Randy Arozarena, Siri could be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward. Since being acquired from Houston on Sept. 1, Siri has slashed a mediocre .213/.262/.295 with zero home runs, three stolen bases and a 41.5 percent strikeout rate.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three
Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-RBI single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
CBS Sports
Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger
McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
CBS Sports
Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Gets breather Wednesday
Walsh isn't starting Wednesday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Walsh is getting a day off after he went 0-for-13 with two walks and six strikeouts over the last four games. Phil Gosselin will take over at first base and bat eighth.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Shouldn't miss time
Bohm (undisclosed) felt fine after being removed early from Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Bohm looked to be removed from the contest due to a lower-body injury, but after the game, skipper Rob Thomson stated he decided to pull the third baseman to go with better speed on the bases. Bohm should be ready to roll for Tuesday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Frankie Montas: Falls just short of quality start
Montas didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mets, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six. It was the right-hander's best performance yet since being dealt by Oakland at the trade deadline, although Montas is still looking for his first win and first quality start in pinstripes. In four starts since joining the Yankees, the 29-year-old has a 7.32 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB through 19.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Optioned to Triple-A
Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. Kelley spent a week in the Brewers' bullpen and allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two in two scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday. However, he'll head back to the minors after Adrian Houser (elbow) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Wednesday's start.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
CBS Sports
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Five-game starting run ends
Paredes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The righty-hitting Paredes started in each of the previous five games, but three came with the opposition bringing lefties to the hill. Paredes' ability to play first base, third base and second base will allow him to receive occasional opportunities against right-handed pitching, but Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Diaz, Taylor Walls and Brandon Lowe are the primary candidates to fill out the four infield spots in those matchups.
CBS Sports
Mets push back Jacob deGrom's next start, and the star righty won't face Yankees in Subway Series
New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will not start on Tuesday against the Yankees as he was originally expected to do. Instead, the Mets announced that Taijuan Walker will get the nod on Tuesday while deGrom will slot in against the Colorado Rockies on either Thursday or Friday, according to the New York Post.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Mayers: Drawing start Wednesday
Mayers is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayers is presumably stepping into the rotation spot of Touki Toussaint, who could work out of the bullpen for the time being after being blasted for four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings in his last start Aug. 17 against the Mariners. In that same game, Mayers came on in long relief and wasn't any more effective, as he yielded five earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings. Mayers tossed 96 pitches in that outing, so he'll be sufficiently stretched out as he steps into the rotation.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jose Castillo: Joining big-league club
Castillo was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 26-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2019 due to numerous injuries but will join the Friars on Tuesday with Yu Darvish placed on the paternity list. Castillo has a 2.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB across 34.2 innings with El Paso this year.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Back from IL, sent to Triple-A
McKay (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay will return to the Rays' 40-man roster after being activated Tuesday, but he will remain with Durham, where he made his most recent rehab start. The left-hander had been recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery that he required last November and hasn't pitched in the big leagues since the 2019 season. The 26-year-old posted a 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 15.1 innings. He'll continue to make regular starts for Durham with the hopes of pitching well enough to earn a look with the Rays at some point in September or early October.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Sent back to minors
Florial was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Tuesday's win over the Mets. Florial entered as a defensive replacement late in Tuesday's contest but didn't register a plate appearance. The 24-year-old was promoted by New York last week and appeared in four games during his brief stint in the majors, going 1-for-9 with an RBI, a run and four strikeouts.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sitting out Wednesday
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Though a right-hander (Anibal Sanchez) is taking the hill, the lefty-hitting Frazier will get a breather for the day game after a night game. Manager Scott Servais initially planned on resting Frazier on Sunday, but he went on to start his sixth straight game that day -- and a seventh straight in Tuesday's series opener -- due to Sam Haggerty's (shoulder) ongoing absence. Haggerty remains out of the lineup Wednesday, so Dylan Moore will step in for Frazier at the keystone.
