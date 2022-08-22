Firefighters Battle ‘Major Emergency’ Structure Fire in Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A structure fire in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning escalated to a “Major Emergency” incident threatening nearby structures.

Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 2:57 a.m. Aug. 21, on the 1600 block of 14th Street. The one-story 200′ x 150′ metal clad commercial structure was well involved in flames threatening other structures when firefighters arrived, according to the department.

The fire escalated to a “Major Emergency” incident with firefighters battling the flames defensively. The fire extended into an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to LAFD.

Two additional commercial structures were successfully protected from the flames, LAFD reported. Knockdown was achieved in 83 minutes with 150 firefighters on the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network