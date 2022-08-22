ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters Battle ‘Major Emergency’ Structure Fire in Downtown Los Angeles

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Los Angeles, CA: A structure fire in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning escalated to a “Major Emergency” incident threatening nearby structures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oi5Kh_0hQ3Y1ea00
Zak Holman / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 2:57 a.m. Aug. 21, on the 1600 block of 14th Street. The one-story 200′ x 150′ metal clad commercial structure was well involved in flames threatening other structures when firefighters arrived, according to the department.

The fire escalated to a “Major Emergency” incident with firefighters battling the flames defensively. The fire extended into an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to LAFD.

Two additional commercial structures were successfully protected from the flames, LAFD reported. Knockdown was achieved in 83 minutes with 150 firefighters on the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 1

 

Key News Network

Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood

Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Struck by Gunfire During Attempted Armed Robbery

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: An attempted armed robbery resulted in one man shot Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, at approximately 12:48 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The attempted robbery occurred on 3rd near State Street where two unknown suspects approached a driver and passenger sitting in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
