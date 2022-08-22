ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

KWTX

Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had

If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

YES! Witchcraft’s Full Wichita Falls Album is Now Streaming

The iconic German disco band's full album is now on YouTube including our local favorite song, Wichita Falls. Back in 2016, we discovered a German disco song about Wichita Falls. To this day, this song pops up in my head all the time. You can argue the "Put the Falls, Back in Wichita Falls" is the song that makes you laugh the most about our city, but my vote is for Witchcraft.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

