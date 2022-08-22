Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kswo.com
UPDATE: Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital following crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after a car wreck that happened on Tuesday in northwest Lawton. That wreck happening just before 11:30 a.m. on 34th street and Cache Road. Our photographer on scene said a Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to...
Plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport, multiple agencies responding
Multiple Wichita County agencies are responding to the Wichita Valley Airport for a plane that crashed.
Search continues for accused child scalder from Texas
If you have information and your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a cash award.
KWTX
Oklahoma man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls bail bondsman back in jail
A local bail bondsman with several prior arrests on record is back in jail on a third degree felony charge just two days after his birthday.
Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had
If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
Solicitation of minor lands Wichita Falls man in jail, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trial for capital murder of elderly woman underway
The capital murder trial of a man charged with savagely beating a 91-year-old woman to death in 2019 is underway, with testimony likely to begin tomorrow.
Woman well known to police back in jail on shoplifting charge
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman police say has been victimizing Wichita Falls businesses for years as part of a two-woman shoplifting team, is back in jail after police say she stole a saw just a few weeks after being released from jail, and was identified on a social media site. Tina Crump is jailed […]
Murder defendant claims to have ‘psychic’ abilities
"You might not have been in your right mind when you did what you did, but you did it." Testimony got underway today in the trial of man charged with the brutal beating of a 91-year-old woman that lead to her death in 2019
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Blue Burglary
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects in a burglary at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls in which city property was taken.
Victim’s mother testifies in murder trial of 2-year-old
MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl reveals how much abuse, both physical and emotional, the toddler endured. The trial that started Tuesday, August 23, was moved to Montague from Clay County after the first trial ended in a mistrial due to jury problems. […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 19, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
YES! Witchcraft’s Full Wichita Falls Album is Now Streaming
The iconic German disco band's full album is now on YouTube including our local favorite song, Wichita Falls. Back in 2016, we discovered a German disco song about Wichita Falls. To this day, this song pops up in my head all the time. You can argue the "Put the Falls, Back in Wichita Falls" is the song that makes you laugh the most about our city, but my vote is for Witchcraft.
Comments / 0