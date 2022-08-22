ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash on I-264 in Portsmouth

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday evening.

The crash took place around 9:15 p.m., on I-264 westbound at exit 3/Victory Boulevard, in the city of Portsmouth.

According to police, the preliminary investigations reveal a Cadillac was driven off the roadway, flipping over the guardrail and down the embankment.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

