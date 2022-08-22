Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Harvey
NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night. JPSO responded to the incident before 9:00 p.m. on Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue. According to police, a man was driving south on Destrehan Avenue when they lost control and hit a guardrail.
Drivers dealing with long wait times for car repairs
NEW ORLEANS — Kevin Boudreaux is hauling equipment in a borrowed truck. He’s been doing it for 6 months. Boudreaux runs KJB Wood, a flooring business based in Harahan. Earlier this year, his company’s only work van started having engine problems. He dropped it off at his brother’s repair shop, Boudreaux’s Auto Care, thinking it would take a few weeks to fix.
Man killed after shooting in broad daylight in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man dead. Police responded to a call at 1:23 p.m. on South Johnson Street where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk, shot multiple times. When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead on...
August 29 marks 17 years since Katrina and one year since Ida
NEW ORLEANS — August 29, 2005 Hurricane Katrina made landfall then the levees failed flooding the city. August 29, 2021 Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana leaving many displaced from their homes until this day. Monday, both storms will be remembered. "It started raining, the wind picked up, and...
Nursing home residents crammed in to warehouse during Ida close to settlement with owner
NEW ORLEANS — A consortium of attorneys for some of the residents of seven nursing homes evacuated to a Tangipahoa warehouse for Hurricane Ida moved a step closer this week to settling a lawsuit against the homes and their owner, Bob Dean. “Last week, we successfully achieved a preliminary...
Mandeville scientist helps capture detailed 'Moon shot'
NEW ORLEANS — A pair of astrophotographers have just posted an incredible picture of the moon. It’s like we’ve never seen before. The craters, the colors, the textures are all in spectacular detail. “In general, with all of my space photos, what I love the most is...
Mayor Cantrell said she flies first and business class for her safety
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell is defending using city dollars on first class flights and expensive hotel rooms. Her travel has cost the city more than $60,000 in 2022, according to records. She often flies first and business class while her staff, including security, fly economy. Her ticket to Switzerland to sign a sister cities agreement cost $9,800. She was asked why during a news conference Wednesday.
'We're definitely coming back' | Help still available for Arabi tornado victims
ARABI, La. — In a matter of seconds, Jill Barthes life changed. "Everybody keeps asking me what it sounded like," she said. "It sounded like screaming because I was screaming thinking that me and my family were going to be in some serious trouble." Jill and her two daughters...
Victims of a juvenile carjacker call for Mayor Cantrell to apologize
NEW ORLEANS — A week after Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a firestorm of criticism over her court appearance in support of the family of a juvenile carjacker, the victims of the crime are speaking out, calling for the Mayor to apologize. When we first spoke to Stephanie Uddo she...
Thousands look for aid paying utility bills
NEW ORLEANS — The price of power and natural gas has skyrocketed and so has the need for assistance. Wednesday was the first day for customers to participate in two programs designed to help them make ends meet. Atmos customers packed the gym at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero.
Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera. According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The video shows...
Trash pickup to stay at once a week in New Orleans; fee to remain at $24 a month for now
NEW ORLEANS — Two new trash contractors are now preparing to take over garbage pickup in a large swath of New Orleans. IV Waste is already receiving new garbage trucks, gearing up for November 7. That’s when the company owned by businessman Sidney Torres takes over collections north of...
Body of 59-year-old man found in Houma Navigation Canal
HOUMA, La. — After the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search Friday for a man who went missing in the Houma Navigation Canal Thursday evening, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office located the body of 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy early Saturday morning. Coast Guard officials say rescue crews searched for...
School massacre map mistakenly shown to 2nd graders in St. Tammany Parish
MADISONVILLE, La. — A map related to a school massacre in Germany was mistakenly shown to second graders in St. Tammany Parish on Monday, before their teacher quickly took the slide off the screen and notified administrators. Meredith Mendez, a spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish school district said...
Perseverance Hall collapses, another New Orleans landmark lost
NEW ORLEANS — Another New Orleans jazz landmark is gone. Perseverance Hall in the Seventh Ward collapsed earlier this week. Thursday, Floyd DeGrange snapped a few final pictures of what’s left of the historic building on North Villere. He called the loss a tragedy. “I wish I had...
Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'
Edward Buckles, Jr. was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and completely upended his life. Buckles and his family moved from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana for several months while their hometown began to recover from the catastrophic storm. He told The Associated Press he doesn’t remember much from...
Motorcyclist killed in traffic collision in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that took the life of a motorcyclist in New Orleans East Saturday night. NOPD learned about the incident at around 8:54 p.m. and arrived at the scene in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. The...
Woman shot multiple times, killed in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly shot multiple in New Orleans East in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 4600 block...
Man arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle on US Highway 190
NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested after a police pursuit on US Highway 190, according to the Covington Police Department. Covington Police say they attempted to pull over Jeremy March, of Hammond, for making an illegal U-turn in a pickup truck. March refused to pull over, which led the officer to pursue.
