Jefferson Parish, LA

WWL

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Harvey

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night. JPSO responded to the incident before 9:00 p.m. on Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue. According to police, a man was driving south on Destrehan Avenue when they lost control and hit a guardrail.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Drivers dealing with long wait times for car repairs

NEW ORLEANS — Kevin Boudreaux is hauling equipment in a borrowed truck. He’s been doing it for 6 months. Boudreaux runs KJB Wood, a flooring business based in Harahan. Earlier this year, his company’s only work van started having engine problems. He dropped it off at his brother’s repair shop, Boudreaux’s Auto Care, thinking it would take a few weeks to fix.
HARAHAN, LA
WWL

August 29 marks 17 years since Katrina and one year since Ida

NEW ORLEANS — August 29, 2005 Hurricane Katrina made landfall then the levees failed flooding the city. August 29, 2021 Hurricane Ida slammed into southeast Louisiana leaving many displaced from their homes until this day. Monday, both storms will be remembered. "It started raining, the wind picked up, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
WWL

Mandeville scientist helps capture detailed 'Moon shot'

NEW ORLEANS — A pair of astrophotographers have just posted an incredible picture of the moon. It’s like we’ve never seen before. The craters, the colors, the textures are all in spectacular detail. “In general, with all of my space photos, what I love the most is...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL

Mayor Cantrell said she flies first and business class for her safety

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell is defending using city dollars on first class flights and expensive hotel rooms. Her travel has cost the city more than $60,000 in 2022, according to records. She often flies first and business class while her staff, including security, fly economy. Her ticket to Switzerland to sign a sister cities agreement cost $9,800. She was asked why during a news conference Wednesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Entergy#Power Outage#Fire Department#The Resident
WWL

Thousands look for aid paying utility bills

NEW ORLEANS — The price of power and natural gas has skyrocketed and so has the need for assistance. Wednesday was the first day for customers to participate in two programs designed to help them make ends meet. Atmos customers packed the gym at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
WWL

Body of 59-year-old man found in Houma Navigation Canal

HOUMA, La. — After the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search Friday for a man who went missing in the Houma Navigation Canal Thursday evening, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office located the body of 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy early Saturday morning. Coast Guard officials say rescue crews searched for...
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

Edward Buckles, Jr. was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and completely upended his life. Buckles and his family moved from New Orleans to Lafayette, Louisiana for several months while their hometown began to recover from the catastrophic storm. He told The Associated Press he doesn’t remember much from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

