Read full article on original website
Related
The Santa Clauses: An Updated Cast List For The Disney+ Series, Including Tim Allen And David Krumholtz
Disney+'s The Santa Clauses series brings back Tim Allen as Old Saint Nick, with some old and new faces joining the beloved holiday franchise.
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later
The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
hypebeast.com
Tom Hanks' Geppetto Is Introduced in Disney's Official Full Trailer for 'Pinocchio' Live-Action Film
The highly-anticipated live-action Pinocchio film is slated to hit Disney+ in early September. Gearing up for the beloved classic to come to live in the all-new live-action, Disney has released an extended two-minute trailer to introduce Tom Hanks titular role as the wooden boy’s father and creator, Geppetto. In the trailer, fans get a chance to see Geppetto and Pinocchio come together. Cynthia Erivo plays The Blue Fairy who grants Pinocchio’s wish, bringing him to life. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket and attempts to guide the wooden boy as he faces a life of adventure and temptations.
hypebeast.com
'Avatar' Announces Return to Theaters With New Trailer
Following the release of the first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water earlier this year, the franchise has now announced that its original 2009 Avatar film will be returning to theaters in “4K High Dynamic Range.” Showing 13 years since the original release, Fox offers fans a much-needed refresher on Avatar a few months before the December release of the highly-anticipated sequel.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Cartoon Network Saves Canceled HBO Max Show
HBO Max has absolutely obliterated its catalog this month, with around 40 titles being purged from the streaming service's catalog this week alone. This week's cuts came in lots of family-friendly projects, such as episodes of Sesame Street and Uncle Grandpa. Some originals were cuts, as well, including the YA-skewing Infinity Train and the adult animated sitcom Close Enough. Another one of those originals was Summer Camp Island, which had an already-produced season yet to air. However, fans finally got some good news on that front in wake of the HBO Max purge.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
George R.R. Martin Urged HBO to Make ‘Game of Thrones’ Run for ’10 Seasons at Least’
With “House of the Dragon” debuting Sunday evening on HBO, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the network’s franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. Although “Game of Thrones” was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. Martin has shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas. “I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at...
Scott Caan Joins Fox Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’
Scott Caan has signed on for a leading role in the Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has confirmed. Caan joins previously announced series star Dania Ramirez in the show, which was ordered straight-to-series at Fox back in May. The show follows the officer’s of the missing persons unit in Philadelphia (the show was originally set in Los Angeles but has now shifted East). Caan will play Devon, described as fearless, smart and calm under stress. Devon thrived in the life and death world of war-torn Iraq—until the disappearance of his 11-year-old son brought him rushing back. Six years later, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery Is Her Final Resting Place
Anne Heche has found her final resting place among Hollywood's brightest stars. According to the actress' death certificate, obtained by ET, Heche's body was cremated on Aug. 18 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, where she will also be buried. Details on a burial or a memorial service have not been shared.
New on Disney+ September 2022
Disney+ is packed with premieres this fall, including two can’t-miss movies and plenty of shows to keep us entertained all month. Witches, boy puppets and a Galactic Empire — it’s about the get pretty magical over at Disney+. The streamer is kicking it all off with Pinocchio,...
hypebeast.com
'The Umbrella Academy' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season
The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season at Netflix. The superhero drama series’ renewal comes just one month following the premiere of season three, which debuted at No. 1 in the streamer’s English-language TV weekly rankings with 124.5 million hours viewed. “I’m so...
George R.R. Martin Compares ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Strategy to ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’
When “House of the Dragon” premieres on HBO tonight, it will mark the beginning of a new era for the “Game of Thrones” franchise. While the spin-off is unlikely to fully live up to all expectations, the series will serve as an effective way to gauge fans’ appetites for future adventures in Westeros. If enthusiasm turns out to be high, HBO has no shortage of other ideas in the pipeline. In a new interview with the New York Times, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin offered more detail about the wide range of spin-offs that HBO has in development and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
HBO Reportedly Spent Over $100 Million USD to Market 'House of the Dragon'
In the latest news to come out of HBO, the network is placing a large bet on their Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon. Recently, Deadline reported that to gear up for the premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO spent over $100 million USD on marketing, making it its largest campaign ever. In a congratulatory memo obtained by Deadline, it appears that prior to the series premiere, the campaign has already paid off as it “reached nearly 130 million people in the US alone.” EVP of HBO Originals Pia Barlow told the publication,
Game of Thrones effect fires up reissues of ‘lost’ fantasy fiction classics
It is a lyrical, beautiful fantasy story about a mythical beast who sets out on a quest into a world that no longer believes in her to find out if she is truly the last of her kind. Published in 1968, The Last Unicorn by Peter S Beagle spawned an...
Jerry Allison, Buddy Holly’s Drummer and Co-Writer of ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘That’ll Be the Day,’ Dies at 82
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Allison, who played to screaming crowds as a teenager as a member of the seminal 1950s rock band Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-wrote some of their biggest hits, died Monday at age 82. Allison’s writing contributions included co-penning “That’ll Be the Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Allison’s death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page. “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at...
hypebeast.com
'Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version' Receives an Official Poster and Trailer
Following months of build-up, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have now released an official poster and trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version. After working hard to keep the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield a secret for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the duo have put the Spider-Men and accompanying villains front and center for the poster.
Micky Dolenz, the last living Monkee, on keeping the music alive
Micky Dolenz is the last of The Monkees, that madcap quartet who took pop culture by storm in the 1960s. A made-for-TV band, The Monkees had four albums hit #1 in 1967 – a feat not even a real band has ever equaled. This month marks 56 years since...
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Releases New Trailer For Show’s Disney+ Debut
EXCLUSIVE: They call it “the show that captured hearts for 30 seasons.” And now, the hope is that hearts will follow the former ABC hit to Disney+. Dancing with the Stars released a new trailer Monday to gin up excitement for the show’s return. It features sentimental images of past contestants like James Van Der Beek, Bindi Irwin and JoJo Siwa, who talked about “how this whole experience changed me so much.” There’s also some old footage of Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, who will join Tyra Banks as a co-host when the show debuts September 19 on the streamer. Len Goodman...
NME
Nikki Sixx says Mötley Crue are planning shows in Europe, Asia and South America
Nikki Sixx has said that Mötley Crue are planning a huge run of shows in Europe, Asia and South America. On Saturday (August 20), Sixx took to Twitter to say the band’s current tour was “going way too fast”. Mötley Crüe are currently on ‘The Stadium...
The Verge
The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has a new developer
Embracer Group is moving development on the upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) remake for PS5 and PC from Aspyr Media to a Saber Interactive studio in Eastern Europe, according to Bloomberg. The game, announced last September in a short trailer during a Sony showcase, was originally...
Comments / 0