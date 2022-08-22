ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
DESTREHAN, LA
WDSU

Excessive rain risk for Friday

SELA, Hancock and Pearl River Counties are under a slight risk of excessive rainfall through tonight. The risk was issued because heavy rain could lead to scattered areas of flash flooding through this evening. Rainfall rates in excess of 3 to 4 inches per hour is possible in the strongest thunderstorms. Heavy rain could lead to flooding especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Tips on what to do if you lose power during a hurricane

NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana is in the middle of hurricane season, it is important to ensure you prepare for any power outages. Hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that there is a high chance of 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-6 of those are expected to become major hurricanes.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laplace, LA
Business
Laplace, LA
Industry
County
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA
City
Laplace, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Local
Louisiana Industry
WDSU

Man shot to death by homeowner in Bush

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Bush area. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jacob...
BUSH, LA
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy