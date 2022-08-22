ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames

By Natasha Keicher
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening.

A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill.

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The fire has since been put out by the Des Moines Fire Department.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

