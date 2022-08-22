Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Well Taken Jadon Sancho Gives Manchester United The Lead Against Liverpool
Jadon Sancho has given Manchester United the lead against Liverpool at Old Trafford and you can watch the goal here.
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp sees positives but how concerning is Reds' poor start?
For any team, losing for the first time in a calendar year, in August, would be little more than a blip but for Liverpool there's a feeling that it is more concerning than that. The Reds' 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Monday saw their opponents leapfrog them in the...
SB Nation
2022-23 Champions League Draw: time, how to watch, and Tottenham’s potential opponents
Tottenham Hotspur’s long European nightmare is almost over. Spurs are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2020, and they will find out who their group stage opponents are in the Champions League draw, which will be held tomorrow, Thurs. August 25, at noon ET. The draw will be held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be televised and streamed across the world.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make De Jong Offer Barcelona Can’t Refuse
In an ideal world, Liverpool would have managed to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni or Jude Bellingham this summer. In this world, Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid and Dortmund won’t consider selling Bellingham until next year after losing start striker Erling Haaland. In a slightly less ideal but still...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Alisson Points to Defensive Breakdowns as Cause for Liverpool Struggles
Liverpool are one of the best teams in football and have proven that repeatedly over the past few seasons. If all you’d ever seen of them was the first three games of the 2022-23 Premier League season, though, you certainly wouldn’t know it. Injuries have played a major...
CBS Sports
Juventus transfer news: Italian giants poised to pick OM's Arkadiusz Milik over Barcelona's Memphis Depay
Arkadiusz Milik is getting closer to become a new Juventus player. The Italian side, in consultation with coach Massimiliano Allegri have decided to sign another striker in the last days of the transfer window. The club's original plan was to have another player on the roster that could either play as a traditional striker or in different positions on the pitch, but of the two names remaining on their list this week only Barcelona striker Memphis Depay fit that description while Olympique Marseille' Milik is more of a traditional striker. But the final decision came after failing to score against Sampdoria in a match that ended goalless and revealed many issues in the squad, issues that were exacerbated by injuries to key players Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa. In the end, Allegri opted for the former Napoli striker.
NFL・
'He’s A Lovely Guy, Very Laid Back' - Liverpool Linked Leandro Paredes On Former Teammate
According to reports in Italy Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Liverpool this summer following the Reds injury woes.
BBC
Christopher Jullien: Celtic exit to join Montpellier leaves centre-half not 'satisfied'
Christopher Jullien has joined Montpellier for an undisclosed fee saying he is not "satisfied" at the way his three-year stay with Celtic ended. The 29-year-old centre-half returns to his homeland's top flight having played just once for the Scottish champions since December 2020. Jullien could not force his way into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
We know what cup run means - Coady
Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Fleetwood: Live Blog & How To Watch | Second half underway
48’ - The camera spent a lot of time on Anthony Gordon as he warmed up at the break. The youngster looked cheerful and light-hearted. Vinagre brings Baker down as he flies past him and is booked. 47’ - Rondon finds Gray, who can play in Vinagre but the...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
SB Nation
Wednesday August 24th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Carabao Cup - Manchester City to Face Chelsea
Manchester City will start their League Cup campaign with a home tie against Fellow Premier League side Chelsea. The blues will be looking for their 9th success in the competition, after failing to make the final last season after four successive Wembley wins. The blues have appeared in the final of the competition on nine occasions, losing just one time to Wolves in 1974.
'Highly Provocative Act' - Independent Regulatory Commission On Thomas Tuchel Touchline Ban
The Chelsea boss will miss his side's hosting of Leicester City this weekend following his bust-up with Antonio Conte in game week two.
Confirmed Referee Team For Chelsea vs Leicester City
For right and for wrong, referees have played a huge part in Chelsea's start to the 2022/23 Premier League season, and game week four will see Paul Tierney move from behind the scenes to centre stage for the clash against Leicester.
SB Nation
WATCH: César Azpilicueta, ‘A Decade in Blue’
Well, here’s a fine way to spend 30 minutes on a Wednesday with no midweek Chelsea game, celebrating a decade of César Azpilicueta, who appears to have aged a grand total of zero days in the process. Captain Dave arrived exactly on this day, August 24, ten years...
SB Nation
Charity Game — Match Preview: Manchester City vs FC Barcelona
Manchester City travel to La Liga giants Barcelona on Wednesday 24 August, with kick-off scheduled for 20:30 (UK) and 3:30 pm (USA - EST) Manchester City’s trip to Barcelona comes amid some animosity between clubs as the Bernardo Silva saga has winded a long way since the start of this summer’s transfer window.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: As the transfer window winds down, where do Sunderland need to strengthen?
I think we all recognise that defensive additions are required, particularly with the injury to Daniel Ballard, as well as cover for the full-backs. This might be in the shape of a quick centre-half who can also play wide. Midfield is trickier. A ball-winner is needed to back up Corry...
BBC
Colchester United 0-2 Brentford: Keane Lewis-Potter scores first Bees goal
Keane Lewis-Potter scored his first Brentford goal as the Premier League team beat fourth-tier Colchester to reach the Carabao Cup third round. The 21-year-old forward, signed from Hull City, was one of 11 changes for Thomas Frank's side and slotted home with the visitors' first shot on goal. Mads Bech...
SB Nation
Analysis: Sunderland Women’s new signing, Scotland international Brianna Westrup!
A few weeks ago, Sunderland Women announced Scottish International defender, Brianna Westrup as their fifth signing of the summer ahead of the start of the new Barclay’s Women’s Championship season. She made an impressive debut in the 3-0 friendly win over Nottingham Forest, before scoring on the opening...
UEFA・
Comments / 0