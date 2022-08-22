Twitch has announced that it has made a big change to where Partners can stream their content. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet, managing to rope in millions of people on a daily basis with its wide array of content. Streamers can broadcast games, talk shows, and even movies that are on Amazon Prime, all while making money and curating an audience for themselves. Twitch is one of the most popular live streaming platforms out there, even inspiring other tech giants like Google to take cues from it and apply it to its own streaming platform on YouTube. This has resulted in a lot of competition between the two platforms with YouTube even signing contracts with some of Twitch's biggest talent.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO