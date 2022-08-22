Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in September 2022
September is just one week away and Netflix is already gearing up for a full month of new movies and TV shows ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the full lineup of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and specials set to hit its roster in the month of September, and there is quite a lot for everyone to look forward to. No matter what you're into, there's likely something for you coming to Netflix next month.
ComicBook
Twitch Makes Big Change to Partners' Exclusivity Clause
Twitch has announced that it has made a big change to where Partners can stream their content. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms on the internet, managing to rope in millions of people on a daily basis with its wide array of content. Streamers can broadcast games, talk shows, and even movies that are on Amazon Prime, all while making money and curating an audience for themselves. Twitch is one of the most popular live streaming platforms out there, even inspiring other tech giants like Google to take cues from it and apply it to its own streaming platform on YouTube. This has resulted in a lot of competition between the two platforms with YouTube even signing contracts with some of Twitch's biggest talent.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Event Rumored to Happen Very Soon
A new rumor has suggested that PlayStation is about to hold a new showcase incredibly soon. Over the course of this summer, a number of PlayStation fans have been waiting for Sony to announce a dedicated event where news on upcoming first-party games would be unveiled. And while we've had a couple of State of Play presentations over the course of 2022, it looks like a larger presentation could be happening in just a couple of short weeks.
ComicBook
Peacock to Become Next-Day Streaming Service for NBC and Bravo Shows
Current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows will soon be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Fans of the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live, and other popular NBC shows used to turn to Hulu in order to stream their favorite shows after they air. That will all change starting September 19th, as Peacock will become the streaming home of NBC and Bravo, offering premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. Peacock premium customers already had access to Bravo series.
ComicBook
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
The Verge
YouTube TV update will reportedly let you watch four channels at once
YouTube TV, Google’s take on cable TV, could soon let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously in a new feature called “Mosaic Mode” reports Protocol. That’s according to a non-public presentation Google gave to its smart TV hardware partners, in which the search giant also discussed optimizations coming for YouTube Shorts on the big screen, as well as new YouTube Music functionality.
makeuseof.com
HBO Max Has a New UI: 6 Changes All Users Should Be Aware Of
You may have noticed the HBO Max interface looks a little different now. That's because Warner Media rolled out a new UI for the HBO Max app on August 8, 2022. The changes are designed to address some stability issues people have experienced while using HBO Max, while also improving the app in noticeable ways.
InsideHook
“House of the Dragon” Is Officially a Hit. Get Ready for At Least Three More “Thrones” Spinoffs.
HBO released its audience figures yesterday for last Sunday’s premiere of House of the Dragon — the very first and very crucial spinoff to Game of Thrones — and they’re a doozy. An astonishing 9.986 million viewers tuned in, which is an all-time record for any “new original series” in a near half-century of HBO programming.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Paramount+ in September 2022
September is just around the corner and Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for its subscribers in the month ahead. This week, Paramount+ announced the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service over the course of September. Between new episodes of popular originals and beloved movies from decades past, there is a lot to look forward to once September arrives.
TechCrunch
Facebook is losing its grip as a ‘Top 10’ app as BeReal and TikTok grow
Last year, for instance, Facebook only fell out of the Top 10 free iPhone apps in the U.S. seven times. But in 2022, that figure has already soared to 97 — an indication that Facebook may be losing ground as new apps push their way into the App Store’s top rankings.
How to stream Twitch on PC: Share your gaming experiences with family and friends
Eager to show off your latest playthrough at nightmare difficulty, or maybe you're looking to reveal some open beta footage on a game that's not under embargo? You may turn to streaming services, provided you have the set up for it, and one of the best platforms for streaming is Twitch. All you need to get started is to create an account on Twitch and share your channel's link to your friends/family, so they can tune in once you're channel is live. Android Police is here to teach the basic streaming optimization practices of Twitch while walking you through all of the steps to set up your first Twitch stream on PC.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
Popculture
Disney+ Suddenly Removes 'Avatar' Without Warning
James Cameron's Avatar was removed from Disney+ recently, ahead of the 2009 film's theatrical re-release. The move also comes before the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally hits theaters on Dec. 16. Cameron is planning three more sequels to be released between 2024 and 2028. Back in April,...
ComicBook
Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
This week, Netflix revealed the complete lineup of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming service over the course of September. There are some big additions on the way, such as Rob Zombie's Munsters film and the highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai. There's a lot to be excited about in September, but Netflix also has some big titles set to exit its roster during the month, as well.
knowtechie.com
YouTube Shorts will soon watermark videos just like TikTok
YouTube is rolling out a new feature that automatically adds a watermark to YouTube Shorts that you download. This is similar to what you find on TikTok videos. You can tell that a video is from TikTok due to its recognizable watermark that hovers and moves on each video posted to the platform.
TechCrunch
Twitch now lets partners stream on rival platforms like YouTube and Facebook
Image Credits: MARTIN BUREAU / Contributor / Getty Images. Twitch is lifting its exclusivity agreement that prevented its partners from streaming on other services, the company said in an email to partners on Tuesday. Starting today, partners can now stream on YouTube, Facebook Live and more, just not while streaming on Twitch at the same time.
What is the social media app ‘BeReal” and why is it surging in popularity?
Young Woman Using Smart Phone PhotoPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “It’s like humane tech. [BeReal] attempts to free us from what we’re trying to get away from, yet they still are able to hook in many ways. I think it’s refreshing and ironic,” said Matt Klein, a cultural theorist and brand consultant, per Polygon.
