Times-Union Newspaper
Tough Road Ahead For Tigers After 7-0 Win
The Warsaw Tigers boys’ soccer side scored 26 goals in their three victories among the last eight days, the most recent a 7-0 win over the Huntington North Vikings Tuesday evening on the pitch at the Tiger Soccer Complex (TSC). Goalkeepers Nehemiah Wright and Raul Carbajal posted a shutout.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Previews for Week 2
Chesterton (1-0) at Warsaw (1-0) When: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fishers Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 2-1. John Harrell’s prediction: Chesterton, 28-24. Last meeting: Nov. 1, 2019, Warsaw, 35-28 (sectional). About Chesterton: Coach Mark Peterson’s Indiana Football Coaches Association 5A No. 10-ranked Trojans topped visiting Hobart 35-20 in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/23
WARSAW – It was a clean sweep for the Warsaw boys and girls cross country teams at the Tiger Invitational Tuesday, as both teams captured first place honors. Manchester finished in fifth place on both the boys and girls side. Tippecanoe Valley finished in sixth on the girls side, but both the Vikings and Whitko did not have enough athletes to place on the boy side.
Times-Union Newspaper
Trojan Sports Network Continues To Defy Norms
Savvy high school athletic departments throughout the Hoosier State in recent years among the current and past decades have embraced live streaming for broadcasts among almost all their sanctioned sports. The most likely schools who have the greatest success stories might be perceived to be the large, well-funded school districts...
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester Bests Wawasee In Local Matchup
NORTH MANCHESTER – In an early season, non-conference matchup between two Kosciusko County girls soccer teams, it was the Lady Squires of Manchester that defeated the Warriors of Wawasee 3-0 to pick up their first win of the season. The win improves Manchester’s record to 1-1-1, while Wawasee falls to 0-2-2. Manchester started the game with the ball and didn’t waste any time getting onto the scoreboard. On the first possession of the game, a shot by sophomore Brookelynn Buzzard went off the top of the crossbar and fell perfectly to junior forward Aymia Miller, who headed the ball into an empty net to put the Lady Squires on the board.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Hamlet Tibbs Officially Announced as New Assistant Coach
It’s been almost a month since the reports circulated online that head coach Mike Brey was targeting Albany Great Danes assistant Hamlet Tibbs as the newest addition to his Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball staff, and after ND’s typical delayed background check/HR processing and procedures, it’s finally official.
huntington.edu
Jim “The Rookie” Morris Comes to Huntington
Huntington University is pleased to announce that Jim “The Rookie” Morris will be at HU’s Homecoming 2022 as a special speaker on Friday, October 7. Morris was a high school science teacher and coach in West Texas who miraculously made it the Major Leagues at the age of 35. His life story made cinematic history with the heartwarming and unforgettable Disney movie The Rookie, starring Dennis Quaid.
lastwordonsports.com
Notre Dame Schedule, Ranked
With a pair of preseason Top-Five matchups, it’s no secret the Notre Dame schedule is a gauntlet this year. Add in some seriously sneaky difficult road games, and some trap games at home, and it gets worse. So here’s a look at the Irish schedule in Year 1 of the Marcus Freeman era, from the easiest to the most difficult clashes on the gridiron.
Alcohol, weather factored into crash that killed Indiana State football players
Alcohol consumption and poor visibility caused by rain were factors in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others.
whatzup.com
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival issue
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Man of the Flood, Static Arm, Fall Activities, Tri-State Bluegrass Festival. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held […]. Man of...
WANE-TV
DeBrand Fine Chocolates to close Coldwater Road store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeBrand Fine Chocolates announced on the its Instagram page Tuesday afternoon the chocolatier’s Coldwater Road shop will close and merge with the other northern Fort Wayne location off Auburn Road. The post cited the current challenges of ingredient and labor shortages and cost...
whatzup.com
Auburn festival gets motors running
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is one of the year’s most anticipated events, bringing car aficionados to Auburn from around the world to celebrate the prominence the city once held in the American auto industry. This year’s festival, Aug. 27-Sept. 4, will be chock full of events surrounding this...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw Announces Start Of Fall Semester
FORT WAYNE – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw kicked off its fall semester Monday with the first eight-week course term. The college is offering free textbooks for this academic year and offers over 70 programs in-person and online, according to a news release from Ivy Tech.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lake Area Community Band Presents ‘Concert In The Park’ Friday
This Friday at 7 p.m., the Lake Area Community Band will be featured in the Friday evening concert series at Center Lake Park. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The Lake Area Community Band has been bringing the “Joy of Music to Our Communities” since 1989, according to a news release from Director Martin Becker. The band truly is the lake area community band as this season’s schedule includes nine concerts across several lake communities in Northern Indiana.
GALLERY: Restored homes to be featured during West Central Home & Garden Tour
A Jones Street home that sat vacant with numerous foundational issues for years was recently purchased by REALTOR Ben Wahli and his wife.
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed three others and injured two more.
Times-Union Newspaper
William Michael Harrison
William Michael Harrison, 65, of Warsaw and formerly of Alabama, died Aug. 24, 2022, in his residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
Times-Union Newspaper
Timothy ‘Tim’ Mark Wendt
Timothy “Tim” Mark Wendt, 77, Warsaw, died at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw. He was born March 13, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Evelyn R. Galbrecht and William P. Wendt. Tim’s life will be celebrated with a service at 11...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw First Fridays May Move To Third Fridays
Main Street Warsaw is looking at moving First Fridays to the third Friday of every month. If moved, Warsaw's First Friday events will be renamed Third Fridays. Food truck events on Fridays are also being considered for next year and will be discussed at a downtown business district meeting Thursday at Hoplore, 307 W. Market St.
