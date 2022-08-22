Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Previews for Week 2
Chesterton (1-0) at Warsaw (1-0) When: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fishers Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 2-1. John Harrell’s prediction: Chesterton, 28-24. Last meeting: Nov. 1, 2019, Warsaw, 35-28 (sectional). About Chesterton: Coach Mark Peterson’s Indiana Football Coaches Association 5A No. 10-ranked Trojans topped visiting Hobart 35-20 in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester Bests Wawasee In Local Matchup
NORTH MANCHESTER – In an early season, non-conference matchup between two Kosciusko County girls soccer teams, it was the Lady Squires of Manchester that defeated the Warriors of Wawasee 3-0 to pick up their first win of the season. The win improves Manchester’s record to 1-1-1, while Wawasee falls to 0-2-2. Manchester started the game with the ball and didn’t waste any time getting onto the scoreboard. On the first possession of the game, a shot by sophomore Brookelynn Buzzard went off the top of the crossbar and fell perfectly to junior forward Aymia Miller, who headed the ball into an empty net to put the Lady Squires on the board.
Times-Union Newspaper
Trojan Sports Network Continues To Defy Norms
Savvy high school athletic departments throughout the Hoosier State in recent years among the current and past decades have embraced live streaming for broadcasts among almost all their sanctioned sports. The most likely schools who have the greatest success stories might be perceived to be the large, well-funded school districts...
Comments / 0