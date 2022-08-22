Read full article on original website
Blair Oaks ready to defend state softball title
WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks softball is ready to take another run at a state championship. The Falcons finished 32-4 last season and claimed the program's second state title with a 3-2 win over Chillicothe in the Class 3 championship game. Hear from head coach Sharon Buschjost and a pair...
South Callaway looks to lean on returning talent
The South Callaway Bulldogs are gearing up for a new season this fall in Mokane. An experienced group is coming back for head coach Zach Hess in his 9th season at the helm, with 15 starters coming back.
Fayette ready to compete again this fall
The Fayette Falcons are coming off a great season in 2022, and they say they're ready for more. Despite losing seven seniors, head coach Mike Thompson says the Falcons are poised to compete in Class 1 again this season.
University of Missouri welcomes more than 5,000 freshmen, per early numbers
The University of Missouri welcomed more than 5,000 freshmen for the Fall 2022 semester. That is up 2.7% from 2021. Preliminary figures show undergrad enrollment was up to 23,571 students. Those early numbers also show almost 90% of freshmen in 2021 came back as sophomores in 2022. The official enrollment...
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
Jefferson City Public Schools pep rally ignites new school year
Monday was the first day of school for Jefferson City Public Schools students this fall semester. Teachers and staff members prepared for this special day with a district wide pep rally on Friday at Capital City High School. Capital City High School Cheerleader Faith Adkins said, “I thought the pep...
Columbia Fire Chief finalists host meet and greet event with public
COLUMBIA — The three finalists for Columbia’s next fire chief held a meet and greet event with the public Monday. City leaders are replacing Chief Andy Woody. Woody announced in January he took a new job with Southern Arkansas University. City leaders narrowed their search to 3 finalists...
First day at Kirchner State School brings routine back for students
JEFFERSON CITY — Monday was the first day of school for students at Kirchner State School for the severely disabled. Students got to school at 9 a.m. on Monday and administrators were excited to welcome them back to the classroom. Kirchner is one of 34 Missouri Schools for the...
Advice to incoming middle schoolers and how to make the most of junior high
The transition from elementary school to middle school can be a big one, but with more freedom comes a little more responsibility. Students at California Middle School and Jefferson City School District (JCSD) kicked off the 2022-2023 school year on Monday and offered some advice to any 6th graders who are walking the halls of middle school for the first time this year.
Inmate charged with beating Jefferson City Correctional Center guard
JEFFERSON CITY — Days after a guard at Jefferson City Correctional Center filed a lawsuit against a prisoner, the prisoner faces criminal charges regarding the incident. The Cole County prosecutor charged Gavin Syring with first-degree assault. According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Syring striking Kent Riley, knocking him to the floor, and then standing over him, striking him on the head on July 19, 2022.
Ashland bridge over Highway 63 to be closed next week
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a bridge over Highway 63 in Ashland next week. They will work on the Broadway bridge over the highway. The areas between the east and west roundabouts will be closed from 8:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday, August 30. If the weather is...
Two week repair project starts Monday on Route 179
The Missouri Department of Transportation started a two-week-long repair project on Route 179 on Monday. Over the next two weeks until September 1, one lane of 179 will be closed between Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City and the Moniteau County line. Work will take place between 8 am and 4...
Moberly High School launches new school year with no phones
MOBERLY — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell phones, smart...
Daily lane closures on Rocheport Bridge to start Monday
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that there will be daily lane closures on Interstate 70 at the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport. Starting Monday, August 29, westbound I-70 will be done to one lane on the bridge, between the hours of 6 am to noon. The closures will happen...
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed due to personnel matter
COLUMBIA — Planned Parenthood's Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September, but according to Communication Director Anamarie Simmons, the same services and treatments will still be offered when its doors are open once again in a few weeks. Simmons said the temporary closure is due to the...
Fulton superintendent talks cyber security as school year begins
FULTON — As students head back to the classroom, challenges like staffing shortages are visible for school districts. The ones less visible, such as cyber-attacks, are still a concern, however, most recently rocking the Cedar Rapids School District in Iowa. For Fulton Public Schools, Superintendent Ty Crain said many...
Court filings say Columbia murder suspects intended to rob victim
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two men suspected of shooting a Columbia resident to death in the parking lot of a grocery store Saturday went there to rob the victim according to a probable cause statement filed with the Boone County Circuit Court. 22-year-old Joshua Roger Lee Dudley of Kirksville and...
Man in custody after barricading self, women in Sedalia house
One man was arrested a fight led to a standoff with Sedalia police. Someone called police to the 800 block of North New York Avenue Tuesday at 8:12 pm. When police got there, they found there had been a fight and someone fired a gun. A person was able to...
Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
Four teens seriously injured in Cooper County crash
Four teens were seriously injured after a crash in Cooper County. The crash happened Sunday at 10:30 pm on Route AA & Round Hill Drive. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states that Caden Pearcy, 18, of Bunceton, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu. The report states that Pearcy...
