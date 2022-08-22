St. John Bosco football is "about to go where no high school team has gone" -- a team-wide name, image and likeness deal with KONGiQ Sports Performance that will "pay compensation to anyone who wants to participate," according to Eric Sondheimer of the L.A. TIMES. In what is "believed to be the first for a high school," players who choose to participate will "receive compensation for posting personal experiences on social media accounts using the KONGiQ Sports Performance System and also on the KONGiQ App." KONGiQ said that the student-athletes also will "be listed as influencers on the company’s website." This deal is "believed to be $400 for each player who participates, starting with a $200 payment." St. John Bosco later issued a clarifying statement that "neither the school nor the football program is part of any NIL agreement." The sports performance company is "entering into individual agreements." Individual high school players have "been receiving NIL deals," but a team-wide agreement appears to "be one of the first and could lead to others" (L.A. TIMES, 8/23). In L.A., John Davis writes news of the deal was "notable for what it means about the future of high school sports." California is one of 14 states that "sanction NIL opportunities for high school students" (Long Beach PRESS-TELEGRAM, 8/23).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO