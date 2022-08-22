Read full article on original website
NFL・
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Unpacks: Little League Classic, Subway Series see audience bumps
Tonight in Unpacks: The Little League Classic and Subway Series are up in the ratings. SBJ's Austin Karp takes a look at Orioles-Red Sox and Yankees-Mets. NWSL, NCAA hoops latest women's sports headed to broadcast TV. Fox Sports settles USFL IP suit. Raiders lead the way in NFL secondary ticket...
MLS・
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?
The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
Sports Business Journal
Performance brand signs California high school players to historic NIL deal
St. John Bosco football is "about to go where no high school team has gone" -- a team-wide name, image and likeness deal with KONGiQ Sports Performance that will "pay compensation to anyone who wants to participate," according to Eric Sondheimer of the L.A. TIMES. In what is "believed to be the first for a high school," players who choose to participate will "receive compensation for posting personal experiences on social media accounts using the KONGiQ Sports Performance System and also on the KONGiQ App." KONGiQ said that the student-athletes also will "be listed as influencers on the company’s website." This deal is "believed to be $400 for each player who participates, starting with a $200 payment." St. John Bosco later issued a clarifying statement that "neither the school nor the football program is part of any NIL agreement." The sports performance company is "entering into individual agreements." Individual high school players have "been receiving NIL deals," but a team-wide agreement appears to "be one of the first and could lead to others" (L.A. TIMES, 8/23). In L.A., John Davis writes news of the deal was "notable for what it means about the future of high school sports." California is one of 14 states that "sanction NIL opportunities for high school students" (Long Beach PRESS-TELEGRAM, 8/23).
CNET
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Game 3 of Sun vs. Wings Tonight
The 2022 WNBA playoffs are in full swing as the best women basketball players on the planet battle for the championship. The Las Vegas Aces eliminated the Phoenix Mercury in decisive fashion on Saturday, winning their second game thanks to strong play by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and A'Ja Wilson.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Trade To Mavericks Was Reportedly Not Nearly As Close As Mark Cuban Remembers: "The Lakers Took Only One Proposed Trade That Summer... To Detroit."
In a chat with Taylor Rooks last week, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban lit the internet on fire with the story of how his team almost landed Kobe Bryant in 2007. According to Cuban, he thought the deal was done before last-minute circumstances led to Bryant returning to the Purple and Gold.
Ex-Celtics Center Tacko Fall Signs With Chinese Basketball Team
The 7'6" Fall last appeared in the NBA in 2021 as a member of the Cavaliers.
NBA・
92.9 FM Sports Radio
Memphis' James Wade is the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year (AUDIO/J&J Show)
Memphis’ James Wade is the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year (AUDIO/J&J Show) Memphis’ James Wade is the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year (AUDIO/J&J Show) Memphis’ James Wade is the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year (AUDIO/J&J Show)
Defending champion Sky move on after defeating Liberty 90-72
Six players scored in double figures Tuesday night and the defending champion Chicago Sky rattled off 16 straight points to
'Go time': Chicago Sky show New York Liberty how WNBA champions play in decisive Game 3 win
With their Game 3 win over the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky moved closer to becoming the first WNBA team in 20 years to repeat as champions.
Sky Deny Liberty Upset in WNBA Playoffs' Return to New York
The New York Liberty's valiant comeback effort fell just short on Tuesday night.
Al Sharpton calls on PayPal to cut ties with controversial Phoenix Suns owner
The Rev. Al Sharpton is urging American financial technology company PayPal to end its partnership with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and its owner, Robert Sarver, who is facing allegations of racism and misogyny. “I am writing to demand that PayPal cease doing business with any entity owned or associated...
