NFL

SBJ Unpacks: Little League Classic, Subway Series see audience bumps

Tonight in Unpacks: The Little League Classic and Subway Series are up in the ratings. SBJ's Austin Karp takes a look at Orioles-Red Sox and Yankees-Mets. NWSL, NCAA hoops latest women's sports headed to broadcast TV. Fox Sports settles USFL IP suit. Raiders lead the way in NFL secondary ticket...
MLS
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Performance brand signs California high school players to historic NIL deal

St. John Bosco football is "about to go where no high school team has gone" -- a team-wide name, image and likeness deal with KONGiQ Sports Performance that will "pay compensation to anyone who wants to participate," according to Eric Sondheimer of the L.A. TIMES. In what is "believed to be the first for a high school," players who choose to participate will "receive compensation for posting personal experiences on social media accounts using the KONGiQ Sports Performance System and also on the KONGiQ App." KONGiQ said that the student-athletes also will "be listed as influencers on the company’s website." This deal is "believed to be $400 for each player who participates, starting with a $200 payment." St. John Bosco later issued a clarifying statement that "neither the school nor the football program is part of any NIL agreement." The sports performance company is "entering into individual agreements." Individual high school players have "been receiving NIL deals," but a team-wide agreement appears to "be one of the first and could lead to others" (L.A. TIMES, 8/23). In L.A., John Davis writes news of the deal was "notable for what it means about the future of high school sports." California is one of 14 states that "sanction NIL opportunities for high school students" (Long Beach PRESS-TELEGRAM, 8/23).
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Game 3 of Sun vs. Wings Tonight

The 2022 WNBA playoffs are in full swing as the best women basketball players on the planet battle for the championship. The Las Vegas Aces eliminated the Phoenix Mercury in decisive fashion on Saturday, winning their second game thanks to strong play by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and A'Ja Wilson.
BASKETBALL
