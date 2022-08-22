Challenging early schedule will toughen Wilsonville football for another deep run

By Mike Wilson | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Wilsonville Wildcats of the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference.

WILSONVILLE TEAM PAGE

HEAD COACH

Adam Guenther, 13th season (105-28)

PAST 4 SEASONS

2021 (fall): 11-1 overall, 7-0 in NWOC West (lost in semifinals)

2021 (spring): 6-0 overall, 3-0 in NWOC West

2019: 8-3 overall, 6-0 in NWOC West (lost in quarterfinals)

2018: 12-1 overall, 6-0 in NWOC West (lost in 5A final)

ALL-CONFERENCE PLAYERS DEPARTED

WR/DB/KR Jack Johnson, second team on offense, first team on defense and defensive player of the year, and first team on special teams

C Keenan Sanford, first team

OL Brock Arntson, first team

OL/LB Nick Cooper, first team

K Joey Friedman, first team

DL Tim Phelps, Wilsonville, senior

RB/LB Rochne Beecham, second team on offense and first team on defense

DB Connor Green, first team

DL Tristan Davis, first team (transferred to Lakeridge)

QB Chase Hix, second team

LB Donis Demonte, second team

RB Kellen Hartford, honorable mention

P Joey Friedman, honorable mention

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Junior QB Kallen Gutridge and sophomore QB Mark Wiepert

The Wildcats entered camp with a competition to succeed Chase Hix at quarterback. Whoever doesn’t win the starting job will play elsewhere on offense. “Both those guys have a lot of talent. Both are good passers and runners,” Guenther said. “They’re both going to be on the field at the same time, which could pose some problems for opposing teams.”

Senior WR/CB Cooper Hiday

Hiday was first-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference West at receiver last season, when he led the Wildcats with 832 receiving yards (26 yards per catch) and nine touchdown catches. He had season highs of eight catches, 232 yards and three scores in Week 2 at Pendleton, and he amassed 177 yards on six catches in Wilsonville’s OSAA semifinal loss to Thurston. On defense, Hiday last season tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

Sophomore WR Nick Crowley

Crowley started from the outset of his freshman season — “the only freshman to start for me on either side of the ball from Day 1,” said Guenther, entering his 13th season as the Wildcats’ head coach. “We’re expecting good things out of him. He’s getting better.”

Junior OL/DL Mason Seal

Seal started every game on offense as a sophomore, and he projects to play a key role again in a unit that graduated four players who received substantial playing time. Like most of the Wildcats’ linemen, Seal (200 pounds) isn’t a behemoth but brings other strengths to bear. “Our O-line is a bunch of 200- to 225-pound guys,” Guenther said. “We have guys who can move and are mobile.”

Senior OL Jakoby Fox

Fox started a few games last season, contributing to an offense that in 2021 passed for more than 2,700 yards (second in Class 5A) and ran for more than 1,700. With the losses to graduation, considerable responsibility for the unit falls to Fox and Seal. After them, Guenther said, “We have to fill in some holes.”

Senior DB Wesley Hur

Hur earned all-NWOC West honorable mention last season. He had three games with at least five tackles and forced a fumble in the Wildcats’ win over Canby, a game that essentially decided the NWOC West championship.

Senior LB Dylan Nance

Nance will be counted on to help compensate for the graduation of three linebackers who received some level of all-NWOC West recognition last season. He regularly received action last season and posted a season-high six tackles in Week 3 against McKay.

Senior LB Brennan Martin

Honorable mention all-NWOC West at linebacker last season, Martin is among the team’s top returning tacklers. He also contributed in the Wildcats’ running game, including rushing for 77 yards and a score in Week 4 against Scappoose.

Senior WR/DL Ryder McElroy

McElroy led the Wildcats with five tackles for loss last season, and he returned one of his two fumble recoveries for a touchdown. He is among players who prompt Guenther to predict that the defensive line is “going to look pretty solid.”

Senior OL/DL Jonny Lazaro-Hampton

Lazaro-Hampton returns to the Wildcats after a year away, and Guenther is excited to have him back. “He’s going to add some athleticism to both the offensive and defensive lines,” Guenther said.

OUTLOOK

Other coaches around the Northwest Oregon Conference are quick to point to Wilsonville as the favorite. Regardless of which players are returning and which have graduated, the Wildcats’ streak of success — making at least the quarterfinals in the past seven playoffs — makes a strong argument in their favor.

Entering last season, one question surrounding the Wildcats was how they would handle finding new starters for all but two of the 22 first-string positions . This season, with about half of the 22 starting positions having returners, that’s not quite as big an issue.

“Every year you lose players,” Guenther said. “It’s a matter of who’s going to step up. We have a few kids who I think can do that this year.”

To help ease the transition to a new starting quarterback, the Wildcats boast a proven group of receivers and some up-and-comers, including junior Nick Colyer.

“We have a couple of other wide receivers that look good,” Guenther added.

Not knowing who the starting quarterback will be isn’t a cause of angst for Guenther, who has confidence the job will be taken care of.

“The experience is going to come — it’s just going to take time,” he said. “They both can run, they both can throw. I think Mark’s got a little bit stronger arm, but Kallen sees the field better.”

Having two candidates at quarterback will give the Wildcats the luxury to put those players in on defense.

“We’re going to have the flexibility to rotate them a little bit and see what they can do,” Guenther said.

The Wildcats’ schedule in the first four weeks causes awe for its apparent difficulty. They open at 2021 Class 5A runner-up Thurston in Springfield, play host to Class 6A Westview (which has the second-largest average daily membership in the OSAA), play host to 6A runner-up Tualatin and then travel to Bend to face Summit, a 6A quarterfinalist last season that has been reclassified to 5A for the current four-year block.

“We could start off 0-4, 4-0, 2-2,” Guenther said. “It’s going to be interesting. The one thing we will be is battle-tested. Our kids will know where we stand real quick, what we need to work on.”

If the Wildcats can get through that nonleague stretch healthy, playing for the NWOC championship looks highly probable, with another quarterfinal-or-better run in the playoffs looking at least highly possible.

COACH SAID

“Every week, I think you’re going to see them get better and better and better and better. I know that’s the goal for everybody, but we have a very young team and a very experienced team at the same time.” — Adam Guenther

—