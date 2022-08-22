Read full article on original website
The University of Missouri welcomed more than 5,000 freshmen for the Fall 2022 semester. That is up 2.7% from 2021. Preliminary figures show undergrad enrollment was up to 23,571 students. Those early numbers also show almost 90% of freshmen in 2021 came back as sophomores in 2022. The official enrollment...
More than 5000 enter the halls of the University of Missouri as freshmen
More than 5,000 new freshmen joined the University of Missouri community on Monday, up 2.7% from last year, as the university officially welcomed students back to campus for the Fall 2022 semester. Preliminary first-day figures show undergraduate enrollment was also up slightly with 23,571 students. “Students and families continue to...
(AUDIO): Popular news anchor Marissa Hollowed appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Popular news anchor Marissa Hollowed returns to ABC-17 News in Columbia on September 7. She’s gotten married and has had two children since leaving the station in July 2017. Ms. Hollowed earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards for best news anchor at KMIZ. She joined us live this morning on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that she’s excited to return to the area:
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman
A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
New restaurant on Columbia’s busy East Green Meadows close to opening
Columbia-area residents will soon have another dining option along busy East Green Meadows, when the popular Tacos 4 Life restaurant opens. Crews are finishing construction on the new 4,200 square feet restaurant, which is near Dunkin Donuts. Some residents have raised concerns about traffic congestion, when Tacos 4 Life opens.
Columbia Fire Chief finalists host meet and greet event with public
COLUMBIA — The three finalists for Columbia’s next fire chief held a meet and greet event with the public Monday. City leaders are replacing Chief Andy Woody. Woody announced in January he took a new job with Southern Arkansas University. City leaders narrowed their search to 3 finalists...
Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says
The interim CEO of the shuttered Callaway Community Hospital said the facility is in jeopardy of not opening by a Sept. 21 deadline. The post Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashland bridge over Highway 63 to be closed next week
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a bridge over Highway 63 in Ashland next week. They will work on the Broadway bridge over the highway. The areas between the east and west roundabouts will be closed from 8:30 am to 3 pm Tuesday, August 30. If the weather is...
Jefferson City Public Schools pep rally ignites new school year
Monday was the first day of school for Jefferson City Public Schools students this fall semester. Teachers and staff members prepared for this special day with a district wide pep rally on Friday at Capital City High School. Capital City High School Cheerleader Faith Adkins said, “I thought the pep...
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
Missouri schools 'among safest place for children,' DESE Commissioner says
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As students and teachers head back to classrooms this week for the first new school year since the Uvalde shooting in May, KRCG 13 investigated how Missouri officials prepare school security ahead of the new semester. "I would say that our schools still remain among...
Endangered silver advisory issued for Lincoln County man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a 79-year-old man missing out of Lincoln County, Missouri. Michael Clifford Spangler went missing Monday at about 6 p.m. from a home located on North Ethlyn Road in Winfield. Authorities described Spangler as being 5’11” and 225 pounds with gray hair and […]
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed due to personnel matter
COLUMBIA — Planned Parenthood's Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September, but according to Communication Director Anamarie Simmons, the same services and treatments will still be offered when its doors are open once again in a few weeks. Simmons said the temporary closure is due to the...
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
Crash shuts down Boone County highway
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Crash shuts down Boone County highway appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
