Juneau, AK

kinyradio.com

Juneau Chamber Director reacts to NCL-Huna land donation.

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Craig Dahl remarked, "kind of surprised actually, not necessarily a bad thing, just certainly one of those things we certainly had no reason to know it might be coming." Norwegian Cruise Lines announced Tuesday that they will donate their undeveloped...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Registration opens in Alaska Poetry Out Loud 2023

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, Alaska State Council on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation announced that registration in Poetry Out Loud has opened. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of poetry by...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Helping Hands Foodbank talks ways to donate at community food-drive

Crystal Johnston wears a costume from Balloons by Night Moods to grab passerby's attention. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday afternoon, Balloons by Night Moods and Helping Hands Foodbank organized a food drive. The food drive was from noon to 4:00 pm. The community was...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CCFR stays busy with trio of fires over the course of 2 days

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue dealt with a trio of fires over the past 24 hours, including one at an elementary school. According to Fire Marshal Dan Jager the three fires were spread Tuesday and Wednesday this week. On Tuesday, at approximately 11:50 a.m., CCFR responded to...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Tlingit & Haida Public Safety hires husband, wife to be VPSOs in Angoon

Angoon, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Angoon will soon have a pair of Village Public Safety Officers serving its residents. VPSOs John Jordan and Emily McArdle are a husband and wife team set to serve in Angoon starting September. Tlingit and Haida Public Safety Director Jason Wilson spoke to...
kinyradio.com

CBJ releases FAQ on new city hall

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A selection of Frequently Asked Questions regarding the proposed construction of a New City Hall facility is now available online on the city's website. Voters will be asked this fall to decide on a $35 million bond to design and construct a New City Hall on...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

NOTN 8-25 AM

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Denman arrived in Ketchikan on Friday, after a 36-day transit from Key West, Florida. CBJ tourism manager 'excited' to see waterfront property plan unfold. CCFR stays busy with trio of fires over the course of 2 days. The City and Borough of Juneau...
KETCHIKAN, AK
kinyradio.com

JCF Individual Artists Award deadline approaching

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The deadline is approaching for artists to apply for a grant with the Juneau Community Foundation, and this year, awards amounts have been increased. It is the Individual Artist Award, and Program Director Christy Ciambor spoke about that on Action Line. "The deadline is quickly approaching...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Norwegian Cruise Line donates waterfront property in Juneau to Huna Totem Corporation

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Tuesday that it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau to the Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. Engaging with other Alaska Native corporations and community stakeholders, Huna Totem plans to lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Golden eagle sightings are far and few between in Juneau.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society Programs Manager. Golden eagles are spotted now and again, soaring near Juneau ridge tops. Brenda Wright says they favor high cliffs and sightings are relatively rare — partly because the birds don’t spend much time here and leave for the winter.
JUNEAU, AK
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Donates Alaska Land in for New Pier Development

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced it is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau, Alaska to the native-owned Huna Totem Corporation, according to a press release. Engaging with other Alaska Native corporations and community stakeholders, Huna Totem will lead efforts to develop a new pier and related infrastructure on...
kinyradio.com

Planning commission directs CDD to work with Glory Hall on permit

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Planning and Zoning Commission has reversed a denial of a conditional use permit for the former homeless shelter in downtown. On Tuesday night, the commission directed the CBJ Community Development Department to work with the Glory Hall to obtain a...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

City-wide power outage resolved quickly by AEL&P

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Early Sunday at 12:15 am, the power went out for all of Juneau. The power outage affected Auke Bay, Mendenhall Valley, Lemon Creek, Downtown, and Douglas Island. AEL&P posted updates on their Facebook page. At 12:28 am, AEL&P determined the issue originated near Snettisham. By 1:20...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

University of Alaska administration rejects faculty's latest contract proposal

Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - University of Alaska administration did not accept the latest proposed contract from its faculty union during a federal mediation session on Monday. Instead, it responded with another offer, which is confidential. University associate vice president of public affairs Robbie Graham, speaking on behalf of the...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
kinyradio.com

Hoonah city clerk's office rejects application for recall against Byers

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah City Clerk's office has declined to certify an application for a recall petition against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers. In a document received by News of the North on Friday, Aug. 19, city clerk Jennifer Biddiman rejected the application. A group of registered voters filed...
HOONAH, AK

