Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants must be out by Friday
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Some tenants at Brown Deer's River Place Apartments must be out by Friday, Aug. 26, the North Shore Fire Marshal said, after a fire Saturday led to a partial roof collapse and left about 100 displaced. Residents Tuesday scrambled for movers, worked to get their furniture...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house, garage fire near 83rd and Nash; 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 25 responded to the scene of a house and garage fire near 83rd and Nash. One person is dead. No firefighters are injured. Both MFD and Milwaukee police are investigating. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16. Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to. "Well, it's been a long road," said...
Break-in at Mitchell Park Domes, closed during investigation
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
CBS 58
Deadly overnight crash I-43 kills driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a driver was killed in a crash on I-43 Tuesday night. The crash occurred on I-43 at STH 60 near Grafton, Wisconsin. According to investigators, a truck with only the driver inside was traveling northbound on Interstate 43 when it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21
FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
WISN
Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman fell from vehicle on 35th Street viaduct, died
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner identified the young woman killed in a crash on the 35th Street viaduct early Sunday, Aug. 21 as Lynnette Trinkle of Milwaukee. The medical examiner said she was 18. She died after she was "seen hanging out of a car window when she fell," the medical examiner's report says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Metro Market theft; baby formula, other merchandise
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police asked for the public's help to identify and locate a man suspected of stealing a large amount of baby formula and other merchandise from the Metro Market store near 124th and Capitol Drive on July 19. Less than an hour after an alert went out, officials noted the suspect was located.
fox47.com
Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed over the weekend in a crash on the interstate as a man from Elkhorn. Authorities said 59-year-old Paul Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after a semi-driver rear-ended Nielsen’s car while both were traveling northbound on I-39/90 shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Immediately after the vehicles collided, the semi-truck veered left and crashed into the median before rolling over.
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the lifestyle I want to live': After losing a limb in a work accident, Milwaukee man finds outlet in the gym
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is finding new hope after a work accident left him with severe injuries. Seven years ago, Kyle Scherkenbach was in a horrible accident. He was working for a construction company when he was electrocuted by an overhead power-line. Scherkenbach said the shock went through...
No trespassing signs, fencing put up around vacant Northridge Mall
No trespassing signs and fencing have gone up around the vacant Northridge Mall in an attempt to comply with a court order to secure the property on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide near 60th and Port; police investigate
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man near 60th and Port Avenue on the city's northwest side on Thursday, Aug. 25. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. This incident is currently still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket proposed, residents voice concern
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The owner of a Brookfield bicycle shop is looking to turn the property into a new store with dozens of apartments and townhomes, giving the long-time business a leg up on the changing times. But that idea is falling flat with a couple who is looking to put the brakes on the project.
Comments / 0