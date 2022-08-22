ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International student exchange program in need of volunteers

By Rebecca Brown
 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– A local organization is facing a crisis they have not experienced before, and that is the possibility of several international students being without a home.

The international student exchange program is struggling to find host families for the 250 international students waiting to come to the United States.

Savanna Brown and her husband David Brown said people are missing out on an opportunity of a lifetime.

“We have hosted nine children now from eight different countries,” said Savanna Brown.

According to Brown, they’re nervous that some international students might not get to experience their dream as the agency is getting close to its deadline.

“Unfortunately our time date is coming to an exhaustion we have to have applications in by Aug. 31 2022 or the students will not get to come,” said Savanna Brown.

The Brown family says they treat every student that comes inside of their home as their own.

“Inviting them into your family and looking after them like their your own family,” said David Brown

Savanna says it’s not too late to volunteer as you can contact her or another ISE representative in your community to get involved:

Brandi Rutledge Brandi.isep@gmail.com 479-208-1905 Savanna Brown Savannadavid12018@gmail.com 479-305-1854

