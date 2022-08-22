Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16. Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to. "Well, it's been a long road," said...
Milwaukee house, garage fire near 83rd and Nash; 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 25 responded to the scene of a house and garage fire near 83rd and Nash. One person is dead. No firefighters are injured. Both MFD and Milwaukee police are investigating. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire...
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs
You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants moving out
The fire at River Place Apartments in Brown Deer means 42 units will be unavailable for six to eight months. Residents are scrambling for movers, working to get their furniture out and, of course, find a place to live.
For a place of rest, Milwaukee's Forest Home Cemetery is really happening with all its tours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Learn about Milwaukee's history through various tours at Forest Home Cemetery. Forest Home Cemetery is so much more than a place of interment. It's a popular spot to take various guided and self-guided walking tours, especially while the weather is still nice. This location is considered...
Break-in at Mitchell Park Domes, closed during investigation
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
'This is the lifestyle I want to live': After losing a limb in a work accident, Milwaukee man finds outlet in the gym
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is finding new hope after a work accident left him with severe injuries. Seven years ago, Kyle Scherkenbach was in a horrible accident. He was working for a construction company when he was electrocuted by an overhead power-line. Scherkenbach said the shock went through...
Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History
While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
Capturing Kenosha: King salmon invade the harbor
Recently retired after 25 years with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Corrao enjoys fishing, gardening, foraging for wild foods, golfing and photography. His favorite subjects are sunrises and sunsets. Corrao's future retirement plans include traveling the United States in a recreational vehicle with his wife and documenting their journey through a travel blog and YouTube channel.
Eat at any of these 34 restaurants and support Children's Wisconsin
More than 34 Milwaukee-area restaurants and breweries will be raising funds to help Children's Wisconsin Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Nonprofit wants to light Hoan Bridge pink and blue Oct. 15 to support those going through pregnancy and infant loss
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee-area nonprofit, Mattie's Memory, wants to light up the Hoan Bridge in honor of families who have experience pregnancy and infant loss. Hazel Jones started Mattie's Memory after have her son stillborn. They create burial gowns for babies using old wedding dresses. October is National...
Bringing ‘that small-town charm’ to downtown Hartland
HARTLAND — Little DippeRz, LLC is set to open Saturday during Hartland’s annual Sidewalk Sale. The new ice cream shop is owned by Tanya Little and located at 230 Pawling Ave. Having done some traveling, Little realized that compared to other areas, downtown Hartland was lacking an ice...
Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21
FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
Skeletal Remains Found In Abandoned Wisconsin Church
A man named Matthew Nunez wanted to film himself in an abandoned building in Milwaukee, so by using a ladder he was able to climb up the building and enter through the roof. Now, most people realize they might run into some weird stuff left behind, but a body? Absolutely not. Nunez immediately called the police when he discovered a body in a small bedroom above what used to be the Genesis Missionary Baptist Church many years ago.
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
