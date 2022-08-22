ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

1440 WROK

Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park

Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16. Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to. "Well, it's been a long road," said...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house, garage fire near 83rd and Nash; 1 dead

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 25 responded to the scene of a house and garage fire near 83rd and Nash. One person is dead. No firefighters are injured. Both MFD and Milwaukee police are investigating. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire...
MILWAUKEE, WI
1070 KHMO-AM

Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs

You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants moving out

The fire at River Place Apartments in Brown Deer means 42 units will be unavailable for six to eight months. Residents are scrambling for movers, working to get their furniture out and, of course, find a place to live.
BROWN DEER, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Explore Wisconsin’s Archeological History

While there are nearly 200 documented sites of Native carvings in Wisconsin, only one is publicly on display. That’s at Roche-A-Cri State Park. “Roche is cool because it has both petroglyphs and pictographs,” says Robert Boszhardt, co-author of Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest. “That’s rare and unusual, and it’s on this spectacular, isolated landform.” Petroglyphs are ancient carvings, made by digging into the rock, while pictographs are paintings made with a pigment.
WISCONSIN STATE
Politics
kenosha.com

Capturing Kenosha: King salmon invade the harbor

Recently retired after 25 years with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Corrao enjoys fishing, gardening, foraging for wild foods, golfing and photography. His favorite subjects are sunrises and sunsets. Corrao's future retirement plans include traveling the United States in a recreational vehicle with his wife and documenting their journey through a travel blog and YouTube channel.
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bringing ‘that small-town charm’ to downtown Hartland

HARTLAND — Little DippeRz, LLC is set to open Saturday during Hartland’s annual Sidewalk Sale. The new ice cream shop is owned by Tanya Little and located at 230 Pawling Ave. Having done some traveling, Little realized that compared to other areas, downtown Hartland was lacking an ice...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plea to locate missing priest; Fr. Kluckman last seen July 21

FRANKLIN, Wis. - It has been more than a month since anyone has seen 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman. Those investigating his disappearance are making a plea for new leads. Kluckman was last seen by a security camera at approximately 1:30 a.m. on July 21. He appeared to be leaving his...
FRANKLIN, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Skeletal Remains Found In Abandoned Wisconsin Church

A man named Matthew Nunez wanted to film himself in an abandoned building in Milwaukee, so by using a ladder he was able to climb up the building and enter through the roof. Now, most people realize they might run into some weird stuff left behind, but a body? Absolutely not. Nunez immediately called the police when he discovered a body in a small bedroom above what used to be the Genesis Missionary Baptist Church many years ago.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
MILWAUKEE, WI

