Independence, MO

Two dead, three in custody after shooting Sunday evening in Independence, police say

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

A shooting in Independence left two people dead Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday evening in the area of East 14th Street South and South Scott Avenue, the Independence Police Department wrote on social media at about 8:15 p.m.

Three people were taken into custody in relation to the shooting, police said in an update just before 10 p.m. Sunday, announcing that the victims had died.

The victims’ names and ages have not yet been made public.

No other information was immediately available.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

