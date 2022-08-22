Two dead, three in custody after shooting Sunday evening in Independence, police say

A shooting in Independence left two people dead Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday evening in the area of East 14th Street South and South Scott Avenue, the Independence Police Department wrote on social media at about 8:15 p.m.

Three people were taken into custody in relation to the shooting, police said in an update just before 10 p.m. Sunday, announcing that the victims had died.

The victims’ names and ages have not yet been made public.

No other information was immediately available.