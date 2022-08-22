ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Adam Driver Is a Hitler Studies Professor in Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Teaser

Netflix has debuted the first teaser for its black comedy “White Noise,” unveiling writer-director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s landmark novel. “White Noise” will be the first film to open both the Venice Film Festival (at the end of August) and the New York Film Festival (in October). Baumbach’s most recent film, “Marriage Story,” also starring Adam Driver (opposite Scarlett Johansson), played at both festivals in 2019.
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Mystery Role, Marking Another ‘Supernatural’ Reunion

Soldier Boy’s daddy is joining “The Boys” for its fourth season — kind of. In a move that is sure to bring joy to the “Supernatural” fandom, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been added to the cast of the Amazon superhero series for Season 4, marking yet another reunion between an alum of the long-running CW series and its creator Eric Kripke, who is now showrunner of “The Boys.” “Walking Dead” star Morgan will be a recurring guest star on the fourth season of “The Boys,” with details about his character being kept under wraps for now. On The CW’s now-ended...
‘Batgirl’ Cast and Crew Say Goodbye to Scrapped Film With Private ‘Funeral Screenings’

When Warner Bros. Discovery began a rampage of cancellations and cost-cutting measures, the forthcoming Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace didn’t survive the purge. Co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah recently revealed that they were blocked from accessing any of the footage for the film, which was already in post-production, though far from complete. Now, secret screenings will be hosted on the Warner Bros. lot so the cast and crew of the $90 million movie can say goodbye to their long-time work in progress before it heads off to the film graveyard.
