‘Virgin River’ Author’s Follow-Up ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Unveils First-Look Photos (EXCLUSIVE)
As “Virgin River” Season 4 launched on July 18 to become Netflix’s No. 1 most watched TV series in the world, its producer, Vancouver’s Reel World Management and literary source, New York Times best selling novelist Robyn Carr, are re-teaming, to launch another big bold broad global audience play, “Sullivan’s Crossing,”
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Adam Driver Is a Hitler Studies Professor in Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Teaser
Netflix has debuted the first teaser for its black comedy “White Noise,” unveiling writer-director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s landmark novel. “White Noise” will be the first film to open both the Venice Film Festival (at the end of August) and the New York Film Festival (in October). Baumbach’s most recent film, “Marriage Story,” also starring Adam Driver (opposite Scarlett Johansson), played at both festivals in 2019.
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Mystery Role, Marking Another ‘Supernatural’ Reunion
Soldier Boy’s daddy is joining “The Boys” for its fourth season — kind of. In a move that is sure to bring joy to the “Supernatural” fandom, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been added to the cast of the Amazon superhero series for Season 4, marking yet another reunion between an alum of the long-running CW series and its creator Eric Kripke, who is now showrunner of “The Boys.” “Walking Dead” star Morgan will be a recurring guest star on the fourth season of “The Boys,” with details about his character being kept under wraps for now. On The CW’s now-ended...
‘Batgirl’ Cast and Crew Say Goodbye to Scrapped Film With Private ‘Funeral Screenings’
When Warner Bros. Discovery began a rampage of cancellations and cost-cutting measures, the forthcoming Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace didn’t survive the purge. Co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah recently revealed that they were blocked from accessing any of the footage for the film, which was already in post-production, though far from complete. Now, secret screenings will be hosted on the Warner Bros. lot so the cast and crew of the $90 million movie can say goodbye to their long-time work in progress before it heads off to the film graveyard.
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
AMC Stock Will Survive This Late Summer Drought
A third quarter that started off strong for multiplex operators is now shuffling toward a disappointing conclusion -- but just wait for the sequel.
CAA Signs Beauty Entrepreneur, Thirteen Lune Co-Founder Nyakio Grieco (EXCLUSIVE)
Grieco is the founder of the clean skincare brand Relevant: Your Skin Seen and co-founder of the beauty e-commerce destination Thirteen Lune. Grieco has spent more than 20 years in the beauty business, launching the award-winning eponymous brand nyakio™, based on her family’s Kenyan beauty secrets, in 2002.
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
