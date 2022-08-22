Read full article on original website
New York Giants Coach Brian Daboll Drops Multiple F-Bombs in Tirade During Preseason Game
The New York Giants won their preseason game this past weekend, but that doesn't mean their head coach wasn't angry with the referees. In the fourth quarter of the game between the Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, Brian Daboll is heard yelling at the referees after tight end Austin Allen was flagged for offensive pass interferences.
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Marcus Kemp lands on injured reserve for New York Giants
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp was hoping to make his mark with the New York Giants, but he just landed on injured reserve. The New York Giants were going to offer Marcus Kemp another opportunity to show what he can do as a special teams ace and offensive weapon after several seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Kemp’s season has prematurely ended before it began with the news that the wide receiver was placed on the Giants’ injured reserve list on Wednesday.
2 starting linemen return to NY Jets’ team drills at practice
The New York Jets’ offensive and defensive lines received big additions in team drills. The New York Jets are getting some key reinforcements back onto the field. At Wednesday’s practice, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his return to team drills after missing a few days with an ankle injury. Williams did not play in the team’s Monday preseason game against the Falcons (although most starters sat out anyway) and also missed a few days of practice near the end of the previous week, including a couple of joint practices with Atlanta.
Roster Battles, Team Health Top Stories Ahead of Giants' Final Week of Training Camp
The New York Giants head back to work for their final week of training camp, leading into their last preseason game of the year.
Jets waive Elijah Riley, three others
The Jets have confirmed that they cut kicker Eddy Pineiro while slashing their roster to 80 players on Tuesday and they also announced the four other players who will be joining him on the waiver wire. Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, safety Elijah Riley, offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, and linebacker Kai...
