GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker branded a hypocrite for attack on opponent Raphael Warnock
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has launched a new attack implying his Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock, is a liar – drawing criticism for the litany of untruths he himself has told in the course of his fraught campaign.Mr Walker, a former NFL running back who won the nomination for the must-win seat with Donald Trump’s backing, has been called out over a video riffing on a series of ads Mr Warnock himself released during his run for the seat in the last special election for the seat.The videos in question showed Mr Warnock hanging out with a beagle...
Star New York Times reporter casts doubt on Trump 2024 run
Former President Donald Trump may not embark on a third campaign for the White House, after all, star New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman posited on Sunday.
Shane Haste Discusses His Time In Retribution, Says Things Got Comically Bad
Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, looks back on the downfall of RETRIBUTION. On August 3, 2020, a masked group of individuals set fire to a generator on WWE Raw. A few days later, the group, which was named RETRIBUTION after its arrival on Raw, invaded SmackDown and cut the ring ropes with a chainsaw.
Trevor Murdoch Believes Triple H Will Have Create A WWE Product ‘We All Love And Enjoy Again’
Trevor Murdoch talks about Triple H taking over the creative helm of WWE. Trevor Murdoch is currently in the middle of his most prominent run as a singles star as a two-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance but he is also a professional wrestler that has a history in WWE. Murdoch was a multi-time Tag Team Champion with Lance Cade and in 2006, Cade & Murdoch were given the opportunity to compete against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, D-Generation X, as Michaels and Hunter were preparing to enter a rivalry with Edge and Randy Orton, Rated RKO, after feuding with Vince McMahon and his son, Shane, for the majority of the summer of 2006.
Eddie Kingston Comments On Reports Of AEW Suspension, Says He Was Wrong For Being Unprofessional
Eddie Kingston has commented on his reported suspension. Kingston hasn't been on television in the past couple of weeks after challenging Sammy Guevara to a match at AEW All Out. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've...
Johnny Gargano & CM Punk Returns, WWE's Threat to AEW, Triple H, MJF and more | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 9 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports), Jon Alba, Samira and Ryan McKinnell (Busted Open). The panelists break down Johnny Gargano's return to WWE, CM Punk's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) comeback and reports of backstage disputes, MJF and the best wrestlers to blur the lines, Triple H leading WWE creative and more. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more Make sure to check out our clips channel at https://www.Youtube.Com/FightfulScraps.
Mustafa Ali Reveals That There Was Once A Plan For Him To Use Hulk Hogan's 'Real American' Theme Song
Mustafa Ali has revealed some interesting past plans for his character. Throughout his tenure in WWE, Mustafa Ali has underwent a few different changes to his character with the likes of his 'The Heart Of 205 Live' gimmick or even his stint as the leader of Retribution. In a recent Twitter post, Ali reflected upon his past characters and discussed his attempts at being marketable.
8/19 AEW Rampage Records 13% Drop In Viewership, Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 8/19 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by AEW World Trios Tournament First Round Matchup, drew 461,000 viewers on August 19. This number is down from the 528,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has drawn since July 29.
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
Moxley vs. Punk! AEW Dynamite 8/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
Rey Mysterio Jr.: There Is No Start And End Date On Potential Retirement
The former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. has been wrestling since he was fourteen-years-old. Rey Mysterio Jr. sat down with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani for a special interview to celebrate The King of Lucha's 20 years in WWE his twenty-year anniversary with the WWE. Ariel asked Rey about how he is still able to compete so well at his age.
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, NXT Europe | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Jon Moxley squashes CM Punk to unify AEW World Titles. - Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho fight over Daniel Garcia. - Johnny Gargano returns to WWE. - Kevin Owens fights again. - Eddie Edwards challenging Josh Alexander. -...
Jim Ross Thinks AEW All Out Build Is The Toughest Challenge Tony Khan Has Had As A Booker
Jim Ross weighs in on the booking leading into AEW All Out. AEW All Out is scheduled for September 4 and as of this writing, there is no AEW World Title bout announced for the event. Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk in an AEW World Title unification match was originally set to headline the show, but the match took place on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite with Moxley winning in quick fashion.
AEW Dynamite (8/24) Preview: Punk vs. Mox, Potential JAS Implosion, Trios Tournament Action, More!
Tonight, AEW Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio and things are sure to get nasty in ‘Natti. Just seven days after CM Punk dropped an unexpected pipebomb on AEW TV and Kenny Omega returned to the ring, AEW fans may be witness to the most important championship match in the short history of AEW.
Brandi Rhodes: KultureCity Was At SummerSlam, Hopefully Its Relationship With WWE Will Continue
According to Brandi Rhodes, KultureCity had a presence at WWE SummerSlam. Rhodes, the former Chief Brand Officer of AEW, is on the board of KultureCity. The two sides worked together throughout Rhodes' time with AEW, and now this collaboration has reached WWE,. In a tweet on August 24, a fan...
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer
Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
Roman Reigns Confirms Signing New WWE Contract In 2022, Details Reduced Schedule
Roman Reigns has been working less dates in 2022, which is by design thanks to his new contract. Despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns has missed television and premium live events in 2022, and hasn't worked a full live event schedule. His reduced schedule was part of his new contract, which he recently signed.
Mike Knox Comments On WWE's Rumored Interest In Him In 2016, Discusses His Return To The Ring
Mike Knox comments on WWE's rumored interest in him in 2016. Several years ago, a rumor about Knox potentially returning to WWE gained some traction on the internet, but nothing came of it. Knox previously signed with WWE in 2005 and worked for the company until he was released in 2010. He went on to compete for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, among other promotions, for the next few years.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/26 (Taped On 8/24)
AEW taped the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage on August 24 following Dynamite in Cleveland. The spoilers, courtesy of Fightful's own Jeremy Lambert, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/26 (Taped On 8/24) Trios Title Tournament: Dark Order (John Silver, 10, Alex Reynolds) def. House of Black (Malakai Black,...
Tony Khan Says CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page Was 'Unresolved Anger' From AEW Double Or Nothing
On the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk made his first comment since he announced he would be stepping away due to injury. Punk not only addressed AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, he also called out Hangman Page, who he defeated at AEW Double or Nothing to win the AEW World Title. Punk offered Page his rematch and sat in the middle of the ring waiting for him, but Page didn't show up. Punk said it was "coward shit."
