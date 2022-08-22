Read full article on original website
Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
KFDM-TV
Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation
WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
KFDM-TV
LU students in Beaumont react to suspect accused of exposing himself to female student
BEAUMONT — A suspect is behind bars following an investigation into a man trying to solicit several women at Lamar University. Devonta Joubert, 21, of Beaumont, is jailed on charges of Evading Detention with a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and a parole violation. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins...
KPLC TV
Conflicting stories following state police traffic stop in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Dash and body camera video provided by Louisiana State Police tells a different than one told by a Southwest Louisiana woman who was pulled over a few weeks ago. Diondra Evans told 7 News she believed the person who stopped her in Sulphur on Aug. 13...
KPLC TV
Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022. Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 15, 2022 – August 21, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 23, 2022. Timothy Hugh Queen, 55, Coldspring, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; out-of-state detainer. Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession...
KFDM-TV
KFDM-TV
Groves man charged with firing shots after he's escorted out of nightclub
On Sunday, August 21 at about 2 a.m., Beaumont officers responded to a call at 4680 Fannett Road, Sawdust Saloon, reporting a man firing shots in the parking lot. Officers stopped the suspect as he left the club and located the gun. He was identified as Lonnie Cormier, 50, Groves.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive
TEXAS — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report. For more information...
Orange Leader
Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange
A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
kjas.com
Kirbyville Police say man who fled from a house on Friday still at-large
Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said Monday that a man who fled from officers on Friday afternoon is still at-large. Bister said Kirbyville officers and Jasper County deputies went to the man’s house on Highway 96 across from Kirbyville Elementary School to speak to the man about an investigation, but he fled on foot out of the back door.
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
Orange Leader
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022
Calls To Services (August 15 to August 22, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-two (72) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. . Jail Bookings: ...
therecordlive.com
Port Arthur News
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
Deputies arrested 32-year-old man who was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer
Caddo Parish, LA – According to the CPSO officials, the 32-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. His name is Justin Price and and he was charged with illegal possession of stolen things. The 32-year-old suspect was reportedly caught selling fuel he stole from his employer.
