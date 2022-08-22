ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation

WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
WOODVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022. Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 23, 2022. Timothy Hugh Queen, 55, Coldspring, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; out-of-state detainer. Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive

TEXAS — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report. For more information...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange

A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Kirbyville Police say man who fled from a house on Friday still at-large

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said Monday that a man who fled from officers on Friday afternoon is still at-large. Bister said Kirbyville officers and Jasper County deputies went to the man’s house on Highway 96 across from Kirbyville Elementary School to speak to the man about an investigation, but he fled on foot out of the back door.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022

Calls To Services (August 15 to August 22, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-two (72) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper.    . Jail Bookings: ...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

