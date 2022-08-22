ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Metro Market theft; baby formula, other merchandise

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police asked for the public's help to identify and locate a man suspected of stealing a large amount of baby formula and other merchandise from the Metro Market store near 124th and Capitol Drive on July 19. Less than an hour after an alert went out, officials noted the suspect was located.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 27th and Brown robbery leads to gunfire

MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Brown on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, police say. Officials say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery – and the victim got himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls, WI
WISN

Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; suspect sought, incident near 35th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred near 35th and Concordia on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Officials say around 2:45 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, brandished a firearm and fired shots subsequently...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said its Kenosha Drug Operations...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
WISN

Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

22nd and Pierce shooting; man dead, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 near 22nd and Pierce. According to the medical examiner's office, the victim – a 34-year-old Milwaukee man – died of his injuries after the shooting, which happened around 7 a.m. The medical examiner is investigating the death as a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

14-year-old shot in Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old boy was shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park Tuesday night, Aug. 23. Sheriff's officials said the boy was shot in the abdomen around 6 p.m. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking for a black four-door sedan, which they believe the shooter was inside. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police chase ends on Marquette campus, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase of a stolen minivan ended when the driver went into a construction zone on the Marquette University campus Tuesday, Aug. 23. Police said officers spotted the minivan, which was taken in a carjacking, near 24th and Wisconsin and tried to stop the driver around 2:45 p.m. The driver fled, but the chase ended less than a mile away near 13th and Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; armed robberies on north, south side of city

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in the last month. The accused is Derek Hooten. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to a report of an armed robbery near 39th and Vliet. A man told officers he was walking to work around 9 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who "demanded everything he had" and pointed a handgun at him. The victim gave up his wallet which contained some cash, credit cards, and his driver's license. The victim provided a description of the robber.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
MILWAUKEE, WI

