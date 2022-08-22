ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mayer fitting right in with Illini

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlWKo_0hQ3Tyb900

WCIA — After a quick Summer break Illinois basketball is back on-campus for classes, and that includes fifth year transfer Matthew Mayer.

The former Baylor Bear has had less time with the team, as he had to finish classes Baylor before officially transferring. But he is already feeling right at home, and is impressed with what he is seeing from other newbies.

“I’m really close with all the guys on the team already. They’re all just very welcoming,” Mayer said. “But I would say I’ve been really impressed with all the freshmen. They have a lot more mature games than I did when I was a freshman, and I know we could put any of them on the court and there wouldn’t be a drop in play. So I’m impressed with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Clinton Police releases video that may show missing woman

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of its search for Juana Arellano, the Clinton Police Department has released video footage of someone they said could be Arellano. It’s been three days since Arellano disappeared and she has yet to be found. Surveillance footage from Clinton Elementary School could provide a clue as to where she […]
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman found dead in car

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a woman who was found dead inside a car in Bloomington on Tuesday. Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the woman as 46-year-old Brittany Mitchell of Normal. Mitchell was found inside a car that was parked in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue; she was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
College Football HQ

Nebraska vs. Northwestern football preview, prediction

The 2022 college football season kicks off — where else? — in Dublin, Ireland, as Nebraska and Northwestern meet out of the Big Ten. Both teams are coming off a dismal 3-9 campaign and are hoping this fall will bring an opportunity to get their programs on stronger footing. Here's what ...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
College Football HQ

College football realignment: Baylor coach says Big 12 pursuing expansion

College football expansion and realignment was the story of the offseason once again, and now it appears one conference may not be done yet. Baylor coach Dave Aranda got some attention with a recent comment that the Big 12 is currently having more conversations about future expansion. What he said: ...
WACO, TX
Sioux City Journal

Freshman Graves learning quickly for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Aaron Graves is a quick learner, on and off of the football field. The University of Iowa freshman defensive lineman earned an associate’s degree from Iowa Central Community College before he picked up his high school diploma last spring, weeks before he participated in his first Hawkeye football workout.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bear#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Greenup man charged with murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in Greenup. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office requested State Police’s help for a homicide investigation Saturday night. They identified 36-year-old Colten Oakley died by gunshot outside of a house near the corner of 1300 County Road North and 1300 County […]
GREENUP, IL
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

State Police respond to morning crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes are back open after a 3-vehicle crash on I-57 in Champaign County. In a news release, troopers stated they responded to the northbound lanes between the Savoy and Curtis Road exits around 7 a.m. Monday. It caused a traffic back-up for a few hours. There is no word […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News

Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
LINCOLN, NE
WCIA

Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
DECATUR, IL
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To The Oregon Rumor

It's been a wild college football offseason, with a level of realignment that could alter the face of the sport forever. But it appears that Oregon is interested in being a part of those big changes. According to Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy, Oregon officials initiated "preliminary talks" with...
EUGENE, OR
WCIA

Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (8-23-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school volleyball on Tuesday night including a straight set win from Mahomet-Seymour over Central in a non-conference match. VOLLEYBALL Mahomet-Seymour 2, Central 0 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Hoopeston Area 1 Salt Fork 2, Uni High 0 Tri-County 2, Tuscola 1 BOYS SOCCER Oakwood/Salt Fork 8, Schlarman Academy 0 Hoopeston Area […]
SEYMOUR, IL
WCIA

Coles Co. Sheriff: Several hurt in weekend crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County interim sheriff released information regarding a weekend crash. It happened Saturday night at Route 130 and 1200 North, said Interim Sheriff Tyler Heleine in a news release. There were two vehicles involved. Three people, including a 14-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Heleine said one person was […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy