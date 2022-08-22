Mayer fitting right in with Illini

WCIA — After a quick Summer break Illinois basketball is back on-campus for classes, and that includes fifth year transfer Matthew Mayer.

The former Baylor Bear has had less time with the team, as he had to finish classes Baylor before officially transferring. But he is already feeling right at home, and is impressed with what he is seeing from other newbies.

“I’m really close with all the guys on the team already. They’re all just very welcoming,” Mayer said. “But I would say I’ve been really impressed with all the freshmen. They have a lot more mature games than I did when I was a freshman, and I know we could put any of them on the court and there wouldn’t be a drop in play. So I’m impressed with that.”

