ECU holds convocation for incoming freshmen, classes start Monday

By Caitlin Richards
 7 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Inside Minges Coliseum at East Carolina University, hundreds of new students gathered for convocation on Sunday.

Returning students helping with Sunday’s event were just as excited as the new students.

“We’re here to introduce what’s so exciting about our campus to them,” said Prathiksha Raghavan, a senior at ECU. “So hopefully that goes through to them and they’re excited to be here just as much as we’re excited for them to be here.”

ECU Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers and Athletics Director Jon Gilbert were among those who spoke to students, preparing and pepping them up for life as a pirate. The convocation is to celebrate new students, build a sense of identity and create a memorable first impression of ECU ahead of the start of classes on Monday.

“It’s just exciting to be back in Greenville,” said Nasir Braswell, ECU orientation leader. “Like, you know, the life where the city is back together and everything like that. In the summer when everybody leaves, you know, like, things kind of died down. And then the freshmen come and now the spirit and everything is just back and in full effect. So it’s exciting to be here.

As returning students, Braswell and Raghavan both had advice to the incoming class.

“Joining organizations finding people that are like-minded to you, have similar interests is the best way to start finding friendships, finding similarities and building that kind of family,” said Raghavan.

“First and foremost, would need to manage your social life, your back-at-home life, and then that school life, like academics and everything like that, because they kind of like bounce off one another,” Braswell.

While incoming freshmen are getting adjusted to campus life during their first week at ECU, convocation helped them get mentally prepared for the first day of class set for Monday.

WNCT

