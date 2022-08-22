ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

Redbird Athletics doubles down on NIL wave

Maya Bulger and Dayton Hammes have never worn Illinois State jerseys, but their roles with Redbird Athletics will soon influence wins and losses across every sports program at ISU. Bulger and Hammes were announced as additions to the athletic department’s staff at a name, image and likeness collaboration event in...
NORMAL, IL
247Sports

Illinois basketball new playing style has been 'not far from our mindset for a couple years now'

CHAMPAIGN — The thought of how to change the way Illinois basketball played hasn’t been far from Brad Underwood’s mind over the course of the last 18 months. It couldn’t be. The Illini were always going to have to change. These days, college basketball teams exist in perpetual states of change. The concept boiled down to when, not if, and Underwood just had to be ready.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Wyoming at Illinois odds, picks and predictions

The Wyoming Cowboys open the season Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (BTN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wyoming vs. Illinoisodds, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Cowboys were...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Illinois State women's basketball mourns the death of recent standout Simone Goods

The Illinois State women’s basketball program is mourning the death of Simone Goods, a recent standout who has lost a battle with cancer. “I know I speak for our entire woman’s basketball program, and all of Redbird Nation when I say that I am beyond heartbroken by the news of Simone’s passing,” said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. “Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward.”
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boot Camp: Limestone Hopes to Soar Under New Head Coach

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jeff Schmider might be new to the job but he’s not new to Limestone. The former Rockets lineman and assistant coach is the new head coach at the Bartonville school. He was a part of conference championship team in 1989 and would like to see the school return to its days […]
BARTONVILLE, IL
videtteonline.com

Your guide to Festival ISU 2022

Since 1989, Festival ISU has been an established event on Illinois State University’s Quad and has since been held every fall to bring in the new school year. Prior to Festival ISU, "Quadfest" was first hosted by WZND in the fall of 1985. Like Festival ISU, "Quadfest" featured local vendors and student organizations set up booths for students to walk through while WZND played music and games with attendees.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Students share mixed reactions to ISU's move away from ReggieNet

Illinois State University’s Board of Trustees recently decided to switch learning management systems from ReggieNet to the more widely-used Canvas starting next year. After 10 years using ReggieNet, the board decided to make the switch due to student, faculty and staff recommendations. It signed a new five-year contract with Canvas that will be no more than $2.35 million.
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

Survival Guide: Tips on adjusting to college life

Feeling comfortable and confident can be tricky in new environments, especially as a new college student. Upperclassmen and faculty at Illinois State University have provided advice for freshmen on how to make the most out of the college experience. Be organized. “Set yourself reminders,” junior graphic design major Lily Best...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
BEMENT, IL
wglt.org

ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million

Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

U of I removing parking meters from campus

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s out with the old on the campus of the University of Illinois. The University’s parking Department is in the process of removing parking meters from the campus streets. The removal of the meters means that coins will no longer be needed nor allowed to pay for parking on campus. Payment […]
URBANA, IL
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois' Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Grist Mill Restaurant and Brewpub coming to Washington Square

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Washington will see a new restaurant coming to the city square. A press release sent to WMBD confirmed CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) will be leading the project using a combination of new construction, remodeling, and repurposing of existing buildings. The complete project will...
WASHINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

