Los Angeles, CA

Key News Network

1 Struck by Gunfire During Attempted Armed Robbery

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: An attempted armed robbery resulted in one man shot Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, at approximately 12:48 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The attempted robbery occurred on 3rd near State Street where two unknown suspects approached a driver and passenger sitting in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Burbank police investigating fatal double shooting

A double shooting that left one person dead is under investigation, Burbank police said Wednesday. Detectives are actively investigating the two Monday morning shootings, the first of which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, where they say a male was found in the front yard of a home, suffering from significant injuries.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown

Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Street vendor has stolen van returned; suspect arrested

LOS ANGELES - One man was arrested Monday for attacking and carjacking a street vendor in Hancock Park over the weekend. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say the neighborhood fruit vendor, 58-year-old Esteban Venancio, was just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

LIVE: Robbery suspect leading authorities on wild chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A robbery suspect crashed into several drivers while leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. Reports of the pursuit began coming in around 4:30 p.m. The pursuit reportedly began in the Cerritos area. AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5 p.m. as the...
CERRITOS, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man fatally shot in El Sereno

EL SERENO -- Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday morning. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue after receiving a call about a dead body shortly after 10 am, LAPD spokesperson Annie Hernandez said this morning. News That...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Rapper Ye won’t face charges in alleged downtown LA altercation

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not face criminal charges stemming from an alleged altercation with a fan in downtown Los Angeles, city prosecutors said Tuesday. According to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, “after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

