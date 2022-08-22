Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the only place you can get a Pumpkin Latte right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
1 Struck by Gunfire During Attempted Armed Robbery
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: An attempted armed robbery resulted in one man shot Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, at approximately 12:48 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The attempted robbery occurred on 3rd near State Street where two unknown suspects approached a driver and passenger sitting in...
Teen girl sought for shooting of two people in San Pedro
A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot in San Pedro, authorities said. The suspect, described as a teenage girl, remained at large.
nypressnews.com
Burbank police investigating fatal double shooting
A double shooting that left one person dead is under investigation, Burbank police said Wednesday. Detectives are actively investigating the two Monday morning shootings, the first of which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, where they say a male was found in the front yard of a home, suffering from significant injuries.
nypressnews.com
North Hollywood man arrested for abusing toddler son who suffered head and brain injuries, LAPD says
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man was arrested in North Hollywood Tuesday for allegedly abusing his 14-month-old son and leaving him with permanent head and brain injuries. Los Angeles police say the child was taken to a hospital March 22 and underwent emergency surgery due to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A family is begging for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for hitting their loved one while he was riding his moped in downtown Los Angeles. According to family members, 30-year-old Miguel Velazquez was riding his blue moped home last week...
Shooting in Front of Fast Food Restaurant Leaves 1 Injured
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was located suffering from a possible gunshot wound from a reported shooting in front of McDonald’s in the city of Palmdale on Monday night, Aug. 22. At approximately 10:31 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting...
L.A. Weekly
Janisha Harris and Jamarae Keyes Killed in Speeding Collision on Broadway Street [Los Angeles, CA]
The incident took place near Manchester Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to reports, a vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to do so and a pursuit ensued. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle sped through a red...
Man Found Shot in Middle of Street in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot near the intersection of East 7th and Crocker streets in Downtown Los Angeles at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers along with Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the location and found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities make 40 arrests; seize cars during street takeover crackdown
Update: Police later said only six people were arrested in the street takeover crackdown over the weekend. The earlier figure given was from another recent sweep. Get the latest here. Law enforcement agencies in Southern California, including the Los Angeles Police Department, made 40 arrests and issued dozens of citations during a two-day operation to […]
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities today publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally struck by two vehicles during gang related assault in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault Sunday morning in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people, authorities said. Relatives identified the victim as Matthew Lobos, a senior at Santee High...
foxla.com
Street vendor has stolen van returned; suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES - One man was arrested Monday for attacking and carjacking a street vendor in Hancock Park over the weekend. The incident happened at the 700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard just south of Wilshire Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say the neighborhood fruit vendor, 58-year-old Esteban Venancio, was just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Long Beach fatal shooting: Police seek public’s help to ID suspect
Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died...
Long Beach shooting leaves man dead, prompting homicide investigation; suspect at large
A man was shot to death in north Long Beach, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public's help to solve the crime.
Teen, 17, Fatally Struck By Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party
A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault Sunday morning in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people, authorities said.
nypressnews.com
LIVE: Robbery suspect leading authorities on wild chase
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A robbery suspect crashed into several drivers while leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. Reports of the pursuit began coming in around 4:30 p.m. The pursuit reportedly began in the Cerritos area. AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5 p.m. as the...
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Area Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in the Bellflower area after leading authorities on a pursuit today.
theeastsiderla.com
Man fatally shot in El Sereno
EL SERENO -- Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday morning. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue after receiving a call about a dead body shortly after 10 am, LAPD spokesperson Annie Hernandez said this morning. News That...
Rapper Ye won’t face charges in alleged downtown LA altercation
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will not face criminal charges stemming from an alleged altercation with a fan in downtown Los Angeles, city prosecutors said Tuesday. According to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, “after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”
Comments / 0